Chelsea’s season began with legitimate title ambitions. The Blues had just broken their transfer record to bring in superstar talisman Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, months after their Champions League triumph over Manchester City. This—coupled with the Citizens’ failure to properly replace Sergio Aguero with a proper No. 9—made fans believe there was a chance at a competitive title race this season. Nobody was discounting another former English champion in Liverpool after the Reds returned a number of key players from injury either.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO