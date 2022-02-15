ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

How to Get Slime Out of Clothes and Upholstery

By Sarah Showfety
Lifehacker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my house, we don’t do slime. Its slick, viscous texture has horrified me from the start, not only for its germ, dirt, and hair-collecting nature, but for the way it clings mercilessly to every substance it comes in contact with. On occasion, though, one of my kids comes home from...

lifehacker.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

What Is the Best Way to Clean Your Baseboards?

Despite the fact that we don't use our walls for any specific day-to-day activities, they see quite a bit of action. Chances are, you have a few fingerprint smudges near electricity switches—or lower, where curious little palms use the wall as a prop. Between unnoticed food splatters or dust bunnies, the walls in our homes can become grimy relatively quickly, and this is especially true if you have baseboards. These panels—they run along the bottoms of your walls and are most often installed in kitchens and bathrooms—are notorious dust and dirt magnets. If you just rushed to examine yours (when was the last time you did that?) and were less than pleased with what you found, it's time to give them a much-needed once-over. Luckily, it's easy to make them pristine again.
HOME & GARDEN
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Wash a Comforter, According to Cleaning Experts

While a comforter doesn't need to be washed as often as other bedding, like sheets, it still needs the occasional cleaning. Carolyn Forte, Executive Director of the Good Housekeeping Home Appliances and Cleaning Products Lab, recommends washing your comforter once or twice a season, depending on how heavily it’s used.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Lifehacker

How to Clean Your Shower Head (and Why You Should)

There’s nothing quite like a proper shower after a long day. But if weak water pressure and irregular spray patterns are preventing you from washing away your troubles, then it might be time to give your shower head a deep clean. Discovering that the thing meant to be cleaning...
LIFESTYLE
todaysparent.com

How to remove 8 common stains from kids’ clothes

As a parent you quickly find out that “dirty clothes” has a whole new meaning. While you previously thought your jeans were filthy after three wears with not a stain in sight, you’re now contending with pint-sized pants decorated with ink or Sharpie, green streaks of grass, shmears or blood or grease and even poop. Yes, poop. But getting rid of these shockingly common stains isn’t actually as hard as you thought. Here’s how to do it:
KIDS
Gear Patrol

How to Iron and Steam Your Clothing

Clothes can get wrinkled easily whether straight from the laundry, cramped in a drawer or fished out of a pile sitting on your chair. You could certainly go out into the world with a rumpled shirt and you’d not be faulted for it, but if you’d rather keep some measure of order in your wardrobe, you can get it done with either an iron or a clothes steamer.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slime#White Vinegar#Upholstery
Lifehacker

How to Hide That You're Pooping

The world doesn’t need to know when you’re taking a shit. Sure, it’s a normal bodily function that nobody need be ashamed of—but sometimes you just want to poop without announcing it to everyone via sounds and smells. Here’s how to do that. Plan ahead...
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

10 Best Wood Cleaners

Wood cleaners help preserve, protect and bring out the beauty of wood floors, furniture, paneling and more. Here are some of the best. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

How To Wash Your Kid's Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair When It Gets To Be Disgusting

When each of my daughters turned one year old, my mom gifted them their very own Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair that was just their size and that they could drag all over the house. As cute as these little seats are, I quickly determined that I would need to learn how to wash Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair for kids because there was no way my little ones would keep theirs clean. Thankfully, the Anywhere Chair is a piece of kids' furniture that was truly made for kids, meaning the designers clearly anticipated spills and messes, so getting them clean is a total breeze.
KIDS
thespruce.com

Are You Washing Your Throw Blankets Enough?

Whether you have a lightweight blanket or a weighted throw, chances are, it lives somewhere central—couch, chair, or corner of your bed—and you don’t give it the attention it deserves or needs. In fact, you likely have many throw blankets scattered throughout your home that you use for different purposes.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Taste Of Home

How to Get Candle Wax Out of Carpet

Lighting a candle at the end of a long day is one of our favorite rituals for creating a cozy home. (Especially when you have fancy candle accessories.) But if you’ve ever experienced a candle mishap, then you know how frustrating it can be to clean up spilled wax, especially when it’s on carpet. Hot wax and rug fibers are a bad combination! However, all is not lost.
HOME & GARDEN
marthastewart.com

Rugs, Storage Tools, and Bedding Are on Sale for Up to 70% Off During Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The home is a personal oasis from the outside world, so filling it with furniture, décor, and accents that provide comfort and everyday convenience is a must. If you're looking to refresh your spaces, Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale is a great opportunity to shop: The retailer is offering up 70 percent off a wide variety of products. The Foundstone Malena Southwestern Black and Ivory Area Rug ($46.99, originally $120, wayfair.com) is made of a sturdy polypropylene material and has a simplistic design that can add the perfect accent to any space. Some of Martha's products are also on sale during this limited-time event, and you can bring the Martha Stewart 250 Thread Count Egyptian-Quality Cotton Sheet Set ($53.74, originally $60.99, wayfair.com) that's soft to the touch and can help you have your most comfortable night's sleep yet. Ahead, shop all of our top picks, including rugs, bedding, and storage tools, before the sale ends on February 21.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

14 Surprising Ways to Use Dawn Powerwash — Beyond Cleaning the Dishes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You might have noticed, but we’re big fans of Dawn dish soap. We’ve long sung the praise of this classic blue bottle, which has been around since 1972! Whether it’s fighting greasy stains on clothing or busting baked-on crud on pans, Dawn has rightfully earned a place in kitchens and laundry rooms everywhere.
HOME & GARDEN
purewow.com

Ruggable's New Shag Rugs Are Machine-Washable, ﻿So Chic & ﻿They Start at $129

If there's anything we've learned about elevating any space, it's that area rugs are a must. Not only do they instantly add a sense of coziness to any room, but they're also excellent at reducing noise and protecting floors. The only thing is, most of the fluffy textured chic rugs that we gravitate toward aren't machine-washable (meaning, one drop or spill and it's ruined). Ruggable's newest launch is different.
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Bathtub with Dish Soap and a Broom

When bathroom cleaning day comes around, rubber gloves and a sponge aren’t the only things in our arsenal. The toughest jobs call for even tougher cleaning products: disinfecting cleaners, vinegar, sometimes even bleach. But if you have persistent stains from soap scum, add one more product to your cleaning caddy: Dawn dish soap.
HOME & GARDEN
12tomatoes.com

How To Keep Your Bathroom Smelling Fresh Without Breaking The Bank

We all want a fresh bathroom. Nobody ever wants to live in a home where the bathroom smells like a public restroom after a three-day music festival. That is why many of us strive to keep our bathrooms as clean and neat as possible. Besides the basics of keeping the toilet bowl well-scrubbed, the towels freshly changed, and the bathtub or shower nicely bleached, we also go out of our way to purchase scented candles or essential oil diffusers to give our bathrooms that extra kick of freshness.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

10 best oven cleaners for a spotless finish

Cleaning the oven is an infamously tedious household chore; we’d rather clean our bathroom three times over than tackle all that burnt-on grease and grime. Thankfully, the GHI has put the hard work in and found the best oven cleaners for delivering a spotless finish, faster. Modern formulations are...
ELECTRONICS
TODAY.com

Keep your shoes organized with these 12 sleek storage ideas

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy