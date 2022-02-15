ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Giga Texas: Model Y Spotted Leaving The Plant

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tesla Giga Austin plant in Texas might be one another step closer to officially starting production of the Model Y, as a new transport of cars was spotted recently. Jeff Roberts, who records daily drone flyover videos around the site, reported on February 14 about a "batch of Model Ys...

insideevs.com

Comments / 0

 

