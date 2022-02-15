Kentucky mortgage borrowing limits for 2022 are the same in every county

The difference between these two primary mortgage types can have a profound effect on the life of your home loan. Fixed-rate mortgages are loans that come with a fixed rate of interest for the life of the loan. For example, if you opt for a fixed-rate mortgage loan with an interest rate of 3.4%, the interest rate will stay at 3.4% until you pay the loan off or sell the home—whether interest rates drop, rise, or stay the same. Adjustable-rate mortgages, on the other hand, are mortgage loans with interest rates that can increase or decrease at certain points in the life of the loan. For example, if you take out an adjustable-rate mortgage loan with a 2.4% interest rate and interest rates increase to 4.4% five years later, your interest rate may increase to 4.4% at that point.

