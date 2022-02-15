ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Warming trend takes us into the 50s before it ends with rain and wind

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Scot Haney said a warming trend...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
pix11.com

Warm Thursday ahead followed by cold front bringing rain, strong winds

Get ready for another taste of spring. A good southwesterly flow continues into Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will surge toward 60, but the warmth will not last. That cold front will bring not only rain, but also strong winds during the overnight hours and that breeze will continue into Friday. A high wind watch has been issued for Suffolk County as winds may gust toward 60 mph. Wind advisories may be issued for parts of the region, including the city, as we get closer to the event.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs4indy.com

Heavy rain and a rain/sleet/snow mix for Thursday

Winds were gusty across central Indiana Wednesday as a warm front moved north of the state. Warmer air moved in and high temperatures were close to 60-degrees. A Flood Watch for the state continues through 7pm Thursday and ahead of an approaching cold front, expect gusty winds and heavy rain overnight. Thursday will start windy, mild and wet. Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue through the day and 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s and temperatures will fall during the day. The mild air will warm the ground and melt the rest of our snow. This will aid in causing standing water and flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
Barnstable Patriot

Cape Cod forecast: High Wind Watch, warm temps, rain and possible thunder

Warmer weather is headed for Cape Cod, but it's going to slide in with a bang. According to the National Weather Service, milder temperatures will move into the region on Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by gusty southwest winds. But that's just the beginning of what looks to be a bumpy weather journey over the next few days.
WELLFLEET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Times-Herald

Flood watch active as rain, warm weather in forecast

OLEAN — A mid-winter thaw may have gotten some people outdoors on Wednesday, but flooding may be a problem for some in the region. The National Weather Service reports that flood watches remain in effect through Friday across the region, as rain and snow melt threaten low-lying areas. All counties in Western New York — as well as the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions — are under the watch, as well as the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.
OLEAN, NY
CBS 46

Forecast: Warm & Windy Today, Heavy Rain Tonight

It will stay mild Wednesday night with a southerly breeze. Lows will be in the 50s. Expect a warm day Thursday before showers and thunderstorms move through at night. There is a low risk of severe storms in north Georgia. Thursday Forecast. Cloudy and warm, with very windy conditions through...
ENVIRONMENT
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Tracking a Whole Lot of Rain & Strong Winds

Our Next Weather Maker arrives through Thursday afternoon, first shooting our temperatures to near 60 degrees and then bringing moderate to heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Starting with the temperatures, we'll be well above the normal and any lingering snow or ice over our northern tier will begin/continue to melt. This could cause ice jams to occur in local streams and creeks, resulting in localized flooding concerns. ** A Flood Watch has been issued for all Counties in Green through 7 PM Friday in preparation **
ENVIRONMENT
KTSM

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Calmer winds in the 50s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday!! Well we’re extremely gusty and dusty yesterday, it was definitely a windy Wednesday! But thankfully those winds have died down since yesterday but we are expecting much colder weather for Thursday. We are expecting a high of 56 degrees, so pretty chilly, but at least […]
EL PASO, TX
ABC6.com

Warming temperatures, heavy rain & wind overnight

Already significantly warmer this morning compared to yesterday. Today will be mostly cloudy with highs eventually making it into the mid to upper 50s. The breeze will continue to pick up as the day goes on as a cold front approaches. The front will come through overnight with heavy rain and very gusty winds. A HIGH WIND WARNING begins at 11PM and lasts until 9AM Friday. Gusts will be over 50MPH from the southwest for many overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
abc27.com

Beyond the Forecast: Well above average warmth before rain and wind tonight

Meteorologists Brett Thackara and Dan Tomaso talk about the above average warmth today as temperatures soar into the 60s! Could it be near record territory for some areas? Plus they discuss the strong cold front that will bring periods of rain by this evening and stronger winds through tonight, Friday and Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

We’ll warm up before a soaking rain on this Thursday

Thursday will turn windy and even warmer despite a good deal of clouds along with rain developing. Highs will be in the middle to the upper 50s. We’ll have rain at varying rates Thursday night. That rain will mix with snow showers and then flurries by Friday morning. Rainfall...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Thursday is expected to be a windy day with unseasonably warm temperatures. Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain arrives Thursday night into Friday morning along with strong to potentially damaging wind gusts. Stay with Boston.com for...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

Forecast: Warm & Windy Today, Heavy Rain Tonight

It will stay mild Wednesday night with a southerly breeze. Lows will be in the 50s. Expect a warm day Thursday before showers and thunderstorms move through at night. There is a low risk of severe storms in north Georgia. Thursday Forecast. Cloudy and warm, with very windy conditions through...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy