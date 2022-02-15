FORECAST: Warming trend takes us into the 50s before it ends with rain and wind

Winds were gusty across central Indiana Wednesday as a warm front moved north of the state. Warmer air moved in and high temperatures were close to 60-degrees. A Flood Watch for the state continues through 7pm Thursday and ahead of an approaching cold front, expect gusty winds and heavy rain overnight. Thursday will start windy, mild and wet. Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue through the day and 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s and temperatures will fall during the day. The mild air will warm the ground and melt the rest of our snow. This will aid in causing standing water and flooding.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO