ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Egypt's central bank says new import rules will be applied in March

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank governor has said new rules requiring importers to use letters of credit will be implemented starting in March despite complaints from business groups and traders that the measure could inflate their costs.

Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer urged businessmen to “reconcile their situations and not waste time in controversies that have no relation to the stability of Egypt’s foreign trade and its sound performance,” according to a statement reported by state news agency MENA.

The statement followed instructions from the central bank that were circulated by traders and reported by local media instructing banks to only accept letters of credit from importers.

Importers are currently able to use a cash-against-documents system that traders say requires less payment in advance.

A group of trade and business associations had complained in a letter to the prime minister on Monday that the new rules could exacerbate supply chain problems, damage competitiveness and delay import shipments.

Egypt has struggled to contain a rising import bill and a current account deficit that widened to $18.4 billion in the 2020/21 financial year from $11.4 billion the previous year.

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Swiss companies are not hoarding cash, central bank says

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss companies are not stockpiling cash in their strongrooms and offices to avoid being hit by negative interest rates, a Swiss National Bank (SNB) survey released on Thursday showed. The SNB has charged commercial banks a negative rate of minus 0.75% since January 2015 as part...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarek Amer
tokenpost.com

India’s Finance Minister says RBI agreeable to new crypto rules but bank official wants to impose a crypto ban

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed that both the Reserve Bank of India and the finance ministry are on board with the new crypto rules, a move that was hailed as a positive development for the country’s digital assets industry. However, it now appears that not everyone is exactly on board with the proposal as an RBI official has expressed his preference for a crypto ban.
ECONOMY
raleighnews.net

China dumping US dollar in trade & investment in Asia

Central bank taking steps to boost local currency settlements with neighboring nations. The Chinese government is planning to work with other Asian nations to strengthen the use of local currencies in trade and investment as part of a broader plan to bolster regional economic strength, according to Yi Gang, the governor of the country's central bank.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Trade#New Rules#Cairo#Central Bank
Reuters

Viewsroom: Ukraine, ECB and India’s giant insurer

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Worries about an invasion of Ukraine have rattled markets, but Dasha Afanasieva says Russian investors are more sanguine. The European Central Bank faces a tougher inflation juggling act, argues Swaha Pattanaik. And Una Galani discusses the listing of India’s Life Insurance Corp. Follow...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Business confidence increases in Scotland as Covid rules relax, says bank

Scotland’s business owners are the most confident they have been in six months, a bank’s analysis has said, as the country’s economy continued to rebound from coronavirus.For the eleventh month running, the Royal Bank of Scotland’s Business Activity Index has shown an expansion in monthly output, rising from 52.7 in December to 53.7 in January.Any number above 50 shows expansion, analysts said, and Malcolm Buchanan, the chairman of the Scotland Board at the bank, said that “growth picked up to a solid pace amid a further upturn in new orders”.But the growth was driven by services, with manufacturing output falling...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Thai central bank says inflation to exceed forecast this year

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s main inflation rate is expected to be higher than the central bank’s forecast of 1.7% this year, central bank officials said on Friday. They said inflation would exceed the Bank of Thailand’s target range of 1-3% in the early part of 2022 before falling in the second half.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Egypt
ShareCast

ECB's Lagarde says all moves by central bank need to be 'gradual'

The European Central Bank's boss hit back overnight at critics, arguing that any action to bring inflation back into line needed to be "gradual", attributing record inflation readings to energy prices and pointing out that current wage pressures were "very moderate". In an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, Christine Lagarde reiterated...
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Former Thai Central Bank Director Predicts Crypto Bubble Emerging in March

A former Bank of Thailand director has warned about an imminent crypto crash. “A cryptocurrency bubble will emerge at the end of March when liquidity in the financial market drops,” he reportedly predicted. Former Central Bank Director Warns Crypto Market Will Soon Crash. Former Bank of Thailand (BOT)...
MARKETS
International Business Times

India Central Bank Holds Rates; Says Economy Needs Continued Support

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) stuck to its accommodative policy stance to help the economy recover from the pits of the pandemic, keeping the key lending rate at record lows on Thursday. As expected, the MPC held the lending rate, or the repo rate, at 4%....
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sri Lanka default rumours "totally unsubstantiated," says central bank

COLOMBO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank said on Wednesday the country was committed to honouring all forthcoming debt obligations, adding that the island nation was not on the verge of a sovereign default. Sri Lanka is facing its worst financial crisis in decades, and foreign exchange reserves...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Sri Lanka not on verge of sovereign default, says central bank

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s central bank on Wednesday said claims the country is on the verge of a sovereign default were “totally unsubstantiated”. Sri Lanka is facing its worst financial crisis in decades, and foreign exchange reserves have fallen to $2.36 billion, according to Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) data.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

316K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy