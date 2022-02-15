ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Natural Resources Board set to take up regulation of PFAS

By Rayos Syndication User
 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — After more than two years, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board is set to take up proposed standards to regulate harmful “forever chemicals” known as PFAS in drinking water, surface water and groundwater later this month.

Federal regulators have been aware of the health hazards of PFAS for more than two decades. Even so, the Environmental Protection Agency has yet to develop standards for the chemicals.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proposing strict standards the agency argues will protect public health and the environment, warning federal standards are still years away.

Wisconsin environmental groups and residents affected by PFAS are at odds with water and industry groups over the DNR’s proposed regulations.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DNR accepting applications to become Conservation Warden

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for new Conservation Wardens. The wardens are law enforcement officers who work across the state, protecting Wisconsin’s fish, wildlife, parks, and forests. “We hire a wide variety, a diverse group of applicants to come and be conservation wardens,” Warden Supervisor John Sinclair said. “At the end of the day,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Assembly bill would allow parents to opt children out of school mask mandates

MADISON, Wis. — A new Republican bill authored by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos would allow parents to opt their children out of a school district’s mask mandate. Under Assembly Bill 995, schools would still be allowed to have mask mandates. The bill would also require schools to offer in-person classes regardless of COVID-19 spread in the community. Lawmakers introduced the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Rhodes-Conway once again blasts Supreme Court decision on ballot boxes

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and community leaders on Tuesday railed against the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision not to allow ballot drop boxes during the upcoming election in April. During a news conference at a city fire station, the mayor said allowing ballot drop boxes for Tuesday’s primary election but not in April was illogical and not based...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW System to remove mask requirement by spring break

MADISON, Wis. — The UW System will remove mandatory mask requirements by spring break, officials announced Wednesday. System President Tommy Thompson will work with chancellors, with the goal of removing on-campus mask mandates as soon as March 1. Every UW System school has some form of mask mandate in place, however, those mandates differ from campus to campus. The move...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

