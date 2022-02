Patterns and prints! Jennifer Lopez has been serving up some stellar style while out and about in New York City over the past week. The 52-year-old actress (and boyfriend Ben Affleck!) popped over to the big apple to promote her new movie, Marry Me. And whether she was headed to a late night talk show or hopping around the city streets, Lopez dished up a constant streak of fabulous fashion that was anything but basic. From pops of color to funky designs, the “On the Floor” singer brought out all the stops — with a little help from stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, of course.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO