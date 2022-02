It’s been an age since we last wrote an update on PS.Blog. Back then we talked about how the game we’d announced as a fake April fools’ joke in April 2019 was months from release. Well, the joke was actually on us and it’s been almost three years since. It started with an idea that would be a fun and ridiculous take on the Conan universe but then we couldn’t stop thinking of all the additions that could make the game even better. So the scope grew until we were happy enough but that time has now come and we are releasing Conan Chop Chop into the world on March 1. If you don’t believe us, I can’t blame you. But you can ask the journalists who received review copies for it!

