No. 22 Wyoming faces big road test tonight inside The Pit

By Cody Tucker
 3 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE -- The Cowboys wrap up their road swing on Tuesday evening heading to New Mexico to face the Lobos at 7 p.m. MT inside The Pit. The Pokes are winners of six-straight contests and stand alone in first place in the Mountain West Conference. The Pokes entered the rankings this...

