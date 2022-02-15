Kingston tiny homes project could be done by this spring, official says

For residents old enough to remember midnight screenings of Reefer Madness, the enormous “smoke-in” in Central Park on the very first Earth Day back in 1970 and the countless lives ruined by Nelson Rockefeller’s draconian drug laws, the demise of the War on Drugs – at least in the form of cannabis sativa – may feel a bit anticlimactic. While the process of loosening New York State regulations on this controlled substance took many decades, legalization seems to have arrived “not with a bang but a whimper.” Even if you smoked it yourself in your youth, if you grew up being told over and over that marijuana was the Devil’s weed, some cognitive dissonance still attaches to the realization that we’ll soon be able to purchase it close to home without breaking any laws. Will we now have to start rethinking our parameters for what makes a person a renegade?

GARDINER, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO