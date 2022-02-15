ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Kingston tiny homes project could be done by this spring, official says

By Ariél Zangla
Daily Freeman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON, N.Y. — The city’s tiny homes project could be constructed by this spring, Kingston’s director of housing initiatives said. Bartek Starodaj told the Common Council’s Finance and Audit Committee during a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 9, there are some different moving parts with the project but that the city’s corporation...

