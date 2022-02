HENDERSON, Nev. -- Super Bowl LVI presented a unique learning opportunity for the Las Vegas Raiders. In the champion Los Angeles Rams, the Raiders watched the first team they faced in a competitive situation this past season in their fight-marred joint practices in Southern California. It was the only time their starters took the field against other first-stringers in the preseason. And in the Cincinnati Bengals, the Raiders witnessed the team that ended their season a mere four weeks earlier in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO