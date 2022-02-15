ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Girard native joins Steelers coaching staff

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwGXe_0eF9a3p400

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a former Valley football player to their coaching staff.

According to Steelers.com , Pat Meyer is now the offensive line coach for the black and gold.

Car dealership donates $20K to Valley high school

Meyer was a five-sport athlete at Girard High School.

He was a three-time All-Western Athletic Conference selection at Colorado State. Meyer played one season with the Arizona Cardinals (1995) and one season in the Arena Football League with the St. Louis Stampede (1996).

Woman shot outside area Walmart in critical condition

Meyers was the offensive line coach of the Carolina Panthers for the past two seasons (2020-21). He has also been offensive line coach for the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-2019) and the Chicago Bears (2014). Meyer spent two years (2015-16) as an assistant offensive line coach with the Buffalo Bills, where he was a football operations consultant in 2015.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 teams that could give Carson Wentz his third chance

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly out on Carson Wentz, but three teams need a quarterback to give him another chance. Carson Wentz went from MVP candidate to injured to out of favor in Philadelphia to Indianapolis to out of favor in Indianapolis in the blink of an eye. His NFL...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Steelers Com#Girard High School#The Arizona Cardinals#The Arena Football League#The St Louis Stampede#The Carolina Panthers#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Buffalo Bills#Nexstar Media Inc
FanSided

5 biggest positional needs for Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers have no shortage of needs this offseason and money to spend for the first time in years. Here are their five biggest needs heading into the 2022 offseason. Despite having a winning record and making the playoffs in 2021, it still feels like the Pittsburgh Steelers had...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Todd McShay Mock Draft 2.0: Steelers make Round 1 trade, go all-in at QB

There is no hiding the fact the Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, all eyes have been on how the team will handle the quarterback position in 2022 and beyond. Will they draft a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, will they make a trade...
NFL
NBC Sports

Steelers name Pat Meyer offensive line coach

The Steelers have a new offensive line coach. Pittsburgh announced on Tuesday that the club has hired Pat Meyer to oversee the position. Meyer spent the last two years as the Panthers’ offensive line coach. Before that, he was with the Chargers for three seasons as their offensive line coach/run game coordinator. He’s also spent time with the Bills and Bears as an offensive assistant.
NFL
FanSided

Ryan Shazier gives thoughts on Devin Bush and predicts Steelers future

Former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier recently shared his thoughts on what happened to Devin Bush in 2021 and then made a surprising prediction. In a recent interview with the local Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 The Fan, Ryan Shazier addressed the poor play of Devin Bush in the 2021 season and what he could do to improve. He then gave a surprising prediction of whom he would like to take over as Steelers quarterback. Shazier has a shocking and unexpected choice, to say the least.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 safest selections Steelers could make in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers can’t afford to miss on their first-round pick. As of now, here are the three safest selections they could make in the 2022 NFL Draft. Reaching for the stars isn’t always the way to go in the NFL Draft — especially if your team currently has a talent deficiency like the Pittsburgh Steelers. In one year’s time, Pittsburgh lost roughly one-fourth of its starters as players like Bud Dupree, Alejandro Villanueva, Matt Feiler, Mike Hilton, David DeCastro, and Maurkice Pouncey left the team either via free agency or retirement.
NFL
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers make new offensive line hire official

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the official hiring of former Carolina Panthers offensive line coach Pat Meyer on Tuesday. The Steelers lost former offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to the University of Oregon in December. Meyer steps in for Klemm after two years in Carolina and more than 20 years in coaching.
NFL
stillcurtain.com

Did Steelers make the right decision with their new OL coach?

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently named Pat Meyer as their new offensive line coach in 2022, but did they make the right decision?. Almost exactly a month after their post-season ended in disaster against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Pittsburgh Steelers have appointed a new offensive line coach. I think it’s fair to say that the reactions are split.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

5 Players the Steelers should be interested in this offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that desperately needs to get a shot of talent thrown into the mix. From free agents to the draft, this offseason is extremely important to the future success of the franchise. With so many holes littered throughout the roster, the team would be smart to just add the best talent possible and worry about positions thereafter. Below are five names from free agency and the draft which would make the Steelers a more competitive team in 2022.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

ESPN Thinks Steelers Are Best Free Agency Fit For Stephon Gilmore

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is what helped them win a majority of their games during the 2021 season. With an offense that didn’t scare anyone, especially through the air, there was a lot of pressure on the defense to perform. More often than not, they were up to the task.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Predicted To Trade For Falcons QB Matt Ryan In Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the lookout for a new starting quarterback this offseason as Ben Roethlisberger decided to hang up his cleats and retire. It will be the first time in nearly two decades that Pittsburgh will be looking for a new starting quarterback, as Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004 and took over the starting job a few weeks into the season.
NFL
PennLive.com

T.J. Watt’s mixed messages on Steelers’ quarterback situation

What is Steelers’ sack artist and newly minted defensive MVP T.J. Watt thinking in getting involved in the Steelers’ very sticky quarterback situation for 2022?. Watt’s job is to bring down quarterbacks. But apparently he thinks he can evaluate them, as well. In comments published after he...
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy