On January 4, newly elected Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin named several of his first cabinet members. Among them was fellow Republican Daniel Gade, his new commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services, who ran for the U.S. Senate from the Old Dominion State two years ago, but with less electoral success than Youngkin. The new governor hailed Gade as a man “dedicated to caring for our veterans, championing their concerns, connecting them with resources [and] getting them the proper care.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO