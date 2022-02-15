MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The California Highway Patrol said a three-vehicle crash has left one person dead and traffic backed up on the northbound lane of Highway 1 near Jetty Road.

CHP said around 8 a.m. a white Freighliner was going southbound on Highway 1 near Jetty Road and drifted off of the west side of the roadway.

The driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle and hit a Toyota Camry head-on that was traveling northbound, according to law officials.

This caused the Freightliner to overturn on top of the Toyota and then hit a Dodge Durango that was behind the Camry.

All three vehicles went off the east side of the roadway and the Freightliner hit an AT&T pole and stopped on its roof.

The Camry driver died at the scene and they were identified as a man from Castroville.

The Freightliner driver was treated and released on scene and the Dodge Durango driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this crash, according to CHP Monterey.

There is no estimated time for reopening but CHP is advising people to find an alternate path and avoid the area.

The post CHP: One person killed in crash near Moss Landing, appeared first on KION546 .