A multi-year project at the Library of Congress aims to bring more Black, indigenous and other minority groups closer to the library. It's called, "Of the People: Widening the Path." To find out more, the Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with the new program director of the project's digital component, Marya McQuirter.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO