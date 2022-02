When Manchester United news broke that Ralf Rangnick had been recruited to lead the club until the end of the season, it did not surprise many. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the Old Trafford club in November 2021, having failed to keep up to the expectation. Many have described Ralf Rangnick as ‘tuff,’ but time will tell whether his stint at the club will end like that of his predecessor. The tactician takes over Michael Carrick, who confirmed departure after a 3-2 win over Arsenal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO