Jessica Black quietly cried in the crowd of a packed committee hearing on Monday as lawmakers heard arguments about whether the state should do away with its death penalty. Black is the mother of Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley, a 5-year-old Utah girl who was raped and murdered by her uncle in 2019. For the crime, Alexander William Whipple was sentenced to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole, after he disclosed where her body was in exchange for prosecutors agreeing not to seek the death penalty. Police found Lizzy’s remains a half block away from her home, covered by dirt, sticks and other debris, bringing a five-day search to an end.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO