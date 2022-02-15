St. Louis bidding to bring NIT here

ST. LOUIS–Postseason college basketball is already a staple in St. Louis, thanks to the Missouri Valley Conference’s ‘Arch Madness’ tournament, and the city is scheduled to host the NCAA men’s basketball tournament’s first and second rounds again in 2026.

But the city could add a new wrinkle, starting in 2023 if one of two bids for the National Invitation Tournament is successful. The St. Louis Sports Commission confirms it will submit two bids by the end of this week, for the semifinals and championship games for the NIT. One will be for Enterprise Center, the other would be Chaifetz Arena.

The NIT used to function as a separate entity until it was taken over by the NCAA. Prior to COVID, the NIT featured 32 teams, and also included all teams that won their regular-season conference championship but failed to make the NCAA tournament because they didn’t win their postseason tournament.

The entire tournament was held in Frisco, Texas area last spring due to the pandemic. Saint Louis participated in 2021 and lost to Mississippi State in the first round. Missouri last played in the NIT in 2014.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.