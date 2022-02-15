ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

You in danger, Ghost: Watch Papa Nihil reenact iconic ﻿Ghost﻿ scene for Valentine's Day

qrockonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhost celebrated Valentine’s Day this year with a fitting pop culture nod. On Monday, the Swedish metallers released a video titled “Ghost on...

www.qrockonline.com

liveforlivemusic.com

Silk Sonic Celebrates Valentine’s Day With New Cover Of Con Funk Shun’s “Love’s Train” [Listen]

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Silk Sonic is back with a new single, “Love’s Train”. The dreamy R&B slow jam, a cover of an early-’80s deep cut by Con Funk Shun, marks the first new release from the Bruno Mars– and Anderson .Paak-fronted soul project since the late 2021 arrival of its highly successful debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.
MUSIC
The Oakland Post

Movies to watch this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and it doesn’t have to be absolutely terrible for everyone. Watching a movie on Valentine’s Day is a great idea — whether you’re in a relationship, single or going through a break up, Netflix has the movie for you. Now...
MOVIES
edm.com

Papa Khan Drops Pop-Punk-Inspired Valentine's Day Anthem, "Never Cared"

Papa Khan dismissed the cheesy love songs this Valentine's Day and released a heavyhearted single for those who aren't feeling the love this year. Released today was the latest single from the color bass virtuoso, "Never Cared." In one of his most emotive releases to date, Khan combines his distinct sound design with pop-punk-inspired vocals to create a unique amalgam that hits you right in the feels.
CELEBRITIES
qrockonline.com

Ice Nine Kills premieres bloody, animated video for “Take Your Pick”

Well, this is certainly one way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Ice Nine Kills has premiered the video for “Take Your Pick,” a track off the band’s horror-themed new album, Welcome to Horrorwood: The Silver Scream 2. The animated clip — which, like the song, takes inspiration from the slasher film My Bloody Valentine — follows a masked murderer as they kill everyone in their path with a pickaxe.
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

Corey Taylor announces 'CMFB…Sides' EP featuring covers, acoustic & live tracks

Corey Taylor has announced a new EP called CMFB…Sides. The nine-track collection, due out February 25, consists of various covers, as well as acoustic and live renditions of songs off the Slipknot frontman’s 2020 debut solo album, CMFT. The covers include Taylor’s previously released rendition of Metallica‘s “Holier...
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

New kids on the rock: Mammoth WVH & Dirty Honey hope﻿ to bring the right stuff on Young Guns tour

This weekend, Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey will finally launch their co-headlining Young Guns tour, bringing two of the biggest rising stars in rock to one stage. The outing, which was originally scheduled to kick off in January before being delayed a month due to the Omicron surge, will showcase what Dirty Honey vocalist Marc LaBelle feels is the “next generation of this thing called rock n’ roll.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Silk Sonic Cover “Love’s Train”: Listen

It’s Valentine’s Day, so Silk Sonic are celebrating by releasing their cover of Con Funk Shun’s 1982 single “Love’s Train.” Listen below. A press release describes “Love’s Train” as one of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s “favorite songs.” The track appeared on Con Funk Shun’s 1982 record To the Max. In a 2017 interview, bandleader Michael Cooper explained the song’s inspiration: both he and bandmate Felton Pilate fell for the same woman.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Benee Conjures a Vampire ‘Beach Boy’ in New Video

Benee just wants a vampire boyfriend. On Monday, the New Zealand singer channeled her inner twerking witch as she cast a spell to get herself a blood-sucking “Beach Boy” in the video for her new song. “We’re by the ocean, think we need a break/Maybe this ain’t it, but I still want this,” she sings on the track. “Beach boy, be my bitch, babe/If it’s only for a day, take me out, but I won’t stay.” Backed by an Eighties horror film aesthetic, Benee channels an emo girl who isn’t quite sure of what she wants as she conjures a vampire boyfriend...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
pdxmonthly.com

5 Places for Reenacting Romantic Movie Scenes in Portland

The “Bella Notte” from Lady and the Tramp: Gabbiano’s. Got a new girlfriend? Be sure to visit your buddies at Gabbiano’s, NE Killingsworth’s Italian American newcomer, so they can meet her and feed you the finest spaghetti and meatballs—heavy on the meatballs—and red wine. Use your nose to roll the last meatball over to her side of the plate for maximum twinkle in those puppy-dog eyes. 5411 NE 30th Ave.
PORTLAND, OR
Rogersville Review

Romantic song suggestions for your Valentine's Day playlist

Music sets just the right mood on Valentine’s Day or any day. Here’s some great love songs to add to your playlist this Feb. 14. This cut from 1969’s “Abbey Road” was written by George Harrison. It was a love song to Pattie Boyd, Harrison’s first wife, and was first offered to Joe Cocker. It was good that The Beatles kept it, though. Time magazine called it the best track on “Abbey Road,” and John Lennon and “Abbey Road” producer George Martin agreed.
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

10 Years announces ﻿'Deconstructed﻿' compilation, featuring “alternate takes” of past songs

10 Years has announced a new compilation titled Deconstructed, featuring re-recorded “alternate takes” of songs from throughout the band’s catalog. The 19-track collection, which was recorded live at Rain Song Creative Studios in 10 Years’ hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, will be released March 4. The Deconstructed versions of the songs “Wasteland” and “The Unknown” are available now via digital outlets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
qrockonline.com

Underoath shares new version of “Hallelujah,” featuring Charlotte Sands

Underoath has released a new version of the band’s song “Hallelujah,” featuring guest vocals from musician Charlotte Sands. “So stoked to be able to partner with Charlotte on this tune,” says drummer/vocalist Aaron Gillespie. “She’s the real deal, a crazy talent and a great person, she brought a different and really cool environment to this song.”
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Sweet Cobra covered Songs: Ohia’s “I’ve Been Riding With The Ghost” (watch the video)

Chicago sludgy post-hardcore band Sweet Cobra are working on their first album in seven years, titled Threes, but first, they're releasing a cover of "I’ve Been Riding With The Ghost," a classic by the late Jason Molina, which he released on his 2003 Songs: Ohia album The Magnolia Electric Co. The cover was recorded by Shiner's Allen Epley (who also played synth on it) and his Life and Times bandmate Eric Abert, and mixed by Converge's Kurt Ballou. It also comes with a video created by Cloakroom's Bobby Markos.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Targum

Sing your heart out with these iconic Valentine’s Day hits

One of my favorite times of the year is Valentine's Day. Just thinking about it is enough to get excited: flowers, the love and the romantic gestures. But one thing that really gets me excited is the fact that I get to blast love songs — without getting glares from the single people or getting yelled at to turn the music off.
THEATER & DANCE
jack1065.com

Steve Vai introduces “fascinating…stunning and…terrifying” Hydra guitar on new album, ‘Inviolate’

Rock guitar virtuoso Steve Vai released his latest studio album, Inviolate, last month. On the nine-track instrumental collection, Vai’s impressive technique, inventiveness, melodic sensibility and knack for showcasing various influences are on full display. Vai’s music could be described as otherworldly, but Inviolate‘s first track, “Teeth of the Hydra,”...
MUSIC

