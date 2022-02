I'm a bit puzzled by an article on how all our neighboring states have increased their minimum wage . In that article , Arik Spencer, CEO of the Greater North Dakota Chamber and Alison Ritter, North Dakota State Director for the National Federation of Independent Business, claimed that wages statewide are "far above what minimum wage is" but paradoxically also painted a doomsday scenario if the minimum wage were increased from its current rate of $7.25 per hour. These fears include increased prices, hours cut, jobs cuts and the shuttering of entire businesses.

