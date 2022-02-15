ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Is Hamlet complicated? That is the question | Letters

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lho7N_0eF9XMXZ00
Alan Cumming stars in a production of Hamlet at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 1993. Photograph: Donald Cooper/Alamy

If everything in Hamlet is as straightforward as Rhoda Koenig seems to think ( Letters, 13 February ), why does Hamlet agonise over the reasons for his “dull revenge” in his soliloquy at the end of act 4, scene 4? He coolly sends Rosencrantz and Guildenstern to their deaths but lets “all sleep” with regard to his father’s murderer – to his own bafflement and frustration.

There will always be people who think that critics are serving their own interests by making things unnecessarily complicated. But the reason Hamlet has generated so many theories over the past 400 years is that it is genuinely a complex play that resists easy explanation.
Robin Jarvis
Emeritus professor of English literature, University of the West of England

• From the many thousands of books and academic articles that have been written about the “real meaning” of Hamlet, Rhoda Koenig chooses as “definitive” the late Bernard Grebanier’s The Heart of Hamlet, and claims not to have known of any reader who has disagreed with its central thesis.

Perhaps she has not come across the review by Julian Markels in Shakespeare Quarterly (1 April 1961), in which Markels dismisses Grebanier’s book as “garrulous and incoherent”, characterises its methodology as “irresponsible” and goes on to imply that Grebanier has, in any case, merely rewritten the work of an academic predecessor.
Michael Pyke
Shenstone, Staffordshire

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Poem of the week: To … by Percy Bysshe Shelley

To … is associated with the group of poems Shelley dedicated to Jane Williams in 1822, and it remains among the most lastingly popular and frequently anthologised of English love poems. It was one of the first Shelley poems I encountered, and since this week’s feauture is publishing on Valentine’s Day, it seemed auspiciousto revisit a literary “old flame” and see if it still burns as brightly.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Charles Dickens's code cracked by amateur sleuths

Researchers who asked the public to help them decipher some of Charles Dickens's coded manuscripts have, with their help, decoded one of his papers. The famous author wrote many notes in a personalised form of shorthand. The Dickens Code project, led by the University of Leicester's Dr Claire Wood, asked...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Cumming
Person
Robin
Telegraph

Hamlet, review: Freddie Fox rises feverishly to the occasion

Before he even opens his mouth as Hamlet, Freddie Fox pulls off a mesmeric, show pony bit of acting. His deathly-white, spotlit face slowly creases into tear-raddled anguish as behind him, his father’s funeral cortege comes to rest. It’s a strong start for Tom Littler’s production, which plays out amid the crepuscular environs of Guildford’s Holy Trinity Church but it also sets out its intent: this is a Hamlet built to almost claustrophobic effect around its star.
MOVIES
Telegraph

Hamlet, review: by all means take a blowtorch to Shakespeare – just not like this

You can see the thinking: cast a comedian as the Prince, put in some swearing, some songs by the Smiths and a ton of gags, and you might get the kids in. Director Sean Holmes, whose new Hamlet marks the first time the play has been staged at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, has never been the most reverential of artists; in fact, his very role at Shakespeare’s Globe is seemingly to provide a populist foil to his boss Michelle Terry’s po-faced piety. But if the purpose of this belligerently larky production is to appeal to the yoof, then it fell at the first hurdle on press night – three teenagers sitting in front of me left at the first interval.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

An English Aida mourns the founder of Regietheater

I was saddened to read of the passing of one of the most forward thinking stage directors, the great Hans Neuenfels. Slipped Disc mentioned his controversial and illuminating production of Aida in which I had the pleasure of singing the title role over four seasons and in more than 50 performances. I loved it. It wasn’t just the insight he brought to the characters and the story but the way he challenged every conceivable idea that opera and indeed theatre in general were taking for granted. Frankfurt led the way in advancing modernism in opera and his Aida led the way in Frankfurt.
THEATER & DANCE
Telegraph

Hamlet holds 'racist' views of black people, Globe claims in drive to decolonise Shakespeare's work

Hamlet holds “racist” views of black people, experts have claimed as part of a Globe Theatre project to decolonise Shakespeare's work. Laurence Olivier once dubbed the play the tragedy of “a man who could not make up his mind”, but modern academics have argued the Prince of Denmark’s famous hesitancy was due to him “wrestling with ideas of blackness”.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English#Shakespeare Quarterly
Collider

Just How Deep Is 'The Lion King's' Debt To 'Hamlet?'

Big movies – really big movies, cultural phenomena that serve as markers for entire decades – can attract legends around them, with varying degrees of truth. There’s no hanging man in the background of The Wizard of Oz, no one died in the chariot race of Ben-Hur, but Apocalypse Now really was plagued with typhoon-ravaging sets, Martin Sheen’s heart attack, and Marlon Brando’s mercurial attitude.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
openculture.com

Archaeologists Discover a 2,000-Year-Old Roman Glass Bowl in Perfect Condition

If you’re planning a trip to the Netherlands, do try to fit in Nijmegen, the country’s oldest city. Having originally cohered as a Roman military camp back in the first century B.C., it became at the end of the first century A.D. the first city in the modern-day Netherlands to receive the official designation of municipium, which made Roman citizens of all its residents. Not that Nijmegen stands today as an open-air museum of Roman times. You’re less likely to glimpse traces of its city wall or amphitheater than to come across such thoroughly modern developments as the “dynamic living and working area” of Winkelsteeg, currently under construction — and even now turning up Roman artifacts of its own.
MUSEUMS
Daily Beast

Does an Ancient Ring Found in a Shipwreck Depict Jesus Christ?

In December, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced the subaquatic discovery of a Roman-era gold ring bearing the image of a shepherd boy. The gold and blue-green gemstone ring was one of a few artifacts found in the excavations of two shipwrecks off the coast of Israel near the ancient port of Caesarea. The ring is significant, the IAA says, because the image was used by Christians to symbolize Jesus. But did the ring belong to a Christian at all? And if it did, what does that mean?
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Statue Of Zeus At Olympia, One Of The Breathtaking Seven Wonders Of The Ancient World

Though the 40-foot statue of Zeus lorded over the Olympic Games for 800 years, it somehow vanished from history. As one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, the statue of Zeus at Olympia once stunned any who laid eyes on it. The 40-foot statue of the Greek god of gods, Zeus, used to grace the temple inside the sanctuary of Olympia on the Greek Peloponnese Peninsula for over 800 years — until it was destroyed.
RELIGION
The Guardian

The Guardian

153K+
Followers
52K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy