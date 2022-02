SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – She was a trailblazing pioneer who rose above the constraints of racism to change history. Still, few outside of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, have even heard the name, Susie King Taylor. In the small town of Midway sits the first and only museum in the country solely dedicated to the […]

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO