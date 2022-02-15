ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Meta agrees to $90 million settlement in privacy lawsuit

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook’s parent company has agreed to a $90 million payment to settle a lawsuit filed 10 years ago alleging that the social network violated users’ privacy through a browser plug-in that let it track them even after they logged off its website. The settlement between Meta and...

nypost.com

Ars Technica

California’s strict child-data bill would limit Big Tech data collection

California lawmakers plan to introduce a new bill to protect children’s data online this Thursday, mirroring the UK’s recently introduced children’s code, as part of growing momentum globally for stricter regulation on Big Tech. The California age-appropriate design-code bill will require many of the world’s biggest tech...
pymnts

Meta’s Facial Recognition Lawsuit May Intensify Privacy Law Discussion

There was a time when online platforms “moved fast, broke rules,” and were rewarded with massive consumer (and financial) growth while encountering limited regulatory pushback, if any at all. This was the case for Meta (formerly Facebook) and Uber, who were able to exploit some regulatory “gaps” because their business models were so novel that they didn´t really fit under the existing frameworks.
Fortune

Google’s Android privacy changes are anything but clear

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Here’s roughly all we know following Wednesday’s announcement that Google plans to change privacy protocols on its Android smartphone operating system: The updates will arrive no earlier than 2024, and advertisers will probably lose some power to track and microtarget users with ads within apps.
CNET

Facebook, now Meta, revamps its values

Facebook changed its name to Meta in October to reflect its focus on the creation of virtual spaces where people can work, play and socialize in what's known as the metaverse. Now the social media giant is revamping its values. In a note to Facebook employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
Reuters

Meta closes Kustomer deal after regulatory approval

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc said on Tuesday it had closed its acquisition of Kustomer, a U.S. customer service startup, after winning conditional EU antitrust approval for the deal last month. The purchase was first announced in November 2020 but got delayed due to regulatory scrutiny including a full-scale investigation...
Reuters

Texas sues Meta's Facebook over facial-recognition practices

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Texas attorney general's office sued Meta's (FB.O) Facebook on Monday, alleging that the social media giant violated state privacy protections with facial-recognition technology that collected the biometric data of millions of Texans without their consent. The lawsuit accuses Facebook of capturing biometric information from...
Slate

The IRS’s Abandoned Facial Recognition Is Just the Tip of a Harmful Biometric Iceberg

All it took was public outrage, a widespread campaign, and political condemnation for the IRS to reverse its plans to require facial recognition for access to certain online services. In abandoning its intention to require tax-payers to upload images of their government-issued IDs and video selfies to controversial third-party company ID.me, the IRS has acknowledged that Americans shouldn’t have to sacrifice their privacy for security.
blavity.com

Tesla Facing Lawsuit For Allegedly Subjecting Black Employees To Years Of Racism

California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing has filed a lawsuit against Tesla, saying Black employees at the company's location in Fremont, California have been subjected to racism and harassment for the past decade. The complaint, filed by the state this week, points to several instances of racist language being used towards Black employees at Elon Musk's company, NPR reports.
PC Magazine

Privacy Bee Review

To modern global businesses, you’re not a customer—you’re the product. They gather every crumb of personal data you drop online and use the resulting profile to feed you ads, robocalls, even junk mail. It’s a whole ecosystem, with a layer of data brokers whose entire business involves scraping publicly available information and packaging you up for sale to bigger businesses, or to shadier entities. These aren’t criminals; data aggregation is perfectly legal. And using a privacy-protection service like Privacy Bee to rip your data from the grasping hands of these brokers is likewise legal. In the growing field of privacy helpers, Privacy Bee is among the most expensive, but it has by far the broadest scope.
Burk

Meta Might Lose Over 400 Million Users

Yesterday, Meta - the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp among others - threatened to pull its popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram from the EU.
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower claims the social media behemoth spends the 'bare minimum' on keeping Australian users safe because it can get away with it

Former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen says the company underinvests in safety measures on its platforms in Australia, a parliamentary committee has heard. Ms Haugen - who last year outed Facebook for knowingly using algorithms to promote divisive content - appeared before the committee into online safety on Thursday.
