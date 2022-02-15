ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk gives about $5.7 billion in Tesla stock to charity

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly $5.7 billion to an unidentified charity in November, according to a regulatory filing. The shares were donated from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29, the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange...

The Verge

Elon Musk tells a judge the SEC’s ‘endless’ investigation is stifling his free speech

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, one of the wealthiest men in the world (depending on the day) says the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has tried to “chill” his free speech in an “unrelenting investigation” of him and the automaker he co-founded. The SEC, Musk’s attorneys allege, “has broken its promises” in a 2018 settlement over a tweet Musk posted saying he had funding secured to take Tesla private.
Elon Musk
David Beasley
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk, Tesla accuse SEC of 'weaponizing' 2018 settlement for 'unrelenting' investigations

TSLA TESLA INC. 878.01 -45.38 -4.91%. Instead of releasing the funds to shareholders, the electric vehicle maker claims that the agency has "gone rogue" and is "weaponizing the consent decree by using it to try to muzzle and harass Mr. Musk and Tesla, while ignoring its court-ordered duty to remit $40 million that it continues to hold while Tesla’s shareholders continue to wait."
GreenwichTime

Elon Musk Says Fellow Billionaire Told Him 'Tesla Would Fail' 10 Years Ago: 'I Told Him I Agreed'

It looks like an old riff between billionaires has resurfaced after a few questionable comments about the rise of crypto from one of the most seasoned businessmen in the game. Charlie Munger, vice chairman of the Warren Buffet-run Berkshire Hathaway, has long been critical of cryptocurrency, making his opinions well known last May during a Q&A session at Berkshire Hathaway’s famed annual shareholder meeting.
US News and World Report

Elon Musk, Tesla Attack SEC for 'Unrelenting' Harassment

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tesla Inc and its Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of harassing them with an "endless" and "unrelenting" investigation to punish Musk for being an outspoken critic of the government. The accusation came in a letter to U.S. District...
MarketWatch

Tesla lawyers say SEC investigations of Elon Musk constitute harassment -- WSJ

Shares of Tesla Inc. 1.0% in premarket trading Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the electric vehicle maker complained to a U.S. federal judge that the Securities and Exchange Commission conducted an "unfounded" investigation into Elon Musk, its founder and chief executive, and the company in 2018. In a letter to the court that oversaw settlement with the SEC in 2018, the company's lawyers say the SEC's investigations constitute a harassment campaign. The lawyers' letter comes after Tesla disclosed last week that it has been subpoenaed by the SEC to make sure the company is in compliance with a settlement over its governance processes, related to the September 2018 settlement of the SEC's investigation into Musk's tweet that year that he had "funding secured" to take the company private. Tesla's stock has dropped 15.2% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 4.6%.
bloomberglaw.com

Musk Says SEC Is Out to ‘Muzzle and Harass’ Him and Tesla (2)

Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. told a judge that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. is targeting them with “unrelenting investigation” for criticizing the government, while failing to pay Tesla shareholders $40 million the agency collected in 2018 settlements over Musk’s tweets. The SEC “seems to be...
Axios

Elon Musk accuses SEC of attacking his right to free speech

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday accused the Securities and Exchange Commission of undertaking a "harassment campaign" in an effort to "chill his exercise of First Amendment rights." Driving the news: "[T]he SEC seems to be targeting Mr. Musk and Tesla for unrelenting investigation largely because Mr. Musk remains an...
Benzinga

Tesla Has A New Source Of Lithium From This Mine In Australia

In addition to computer chip and supply chain shortages, as well as a limited battery supply, some Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) EVs are being delayed for other issues. CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that Model X deliveries have been held back due to a lack of interior trim pieces. Tesla...
101wkqx.com

Elon Musk has an interesting rule at Tesla for workers

At Tesla, Elon has a rule set in place, if you’re not learning from a meeting and not contributing, it’s ok to leave. It’s not rude, you’re just not wasting anyone’s time. Here he is explaining it himself. Maybe more would get done at companies if they followed this one!
The Independent

Teenager who tracks Elon Musk’s private jet says he might stop in exchange for a new Tesla

A teenager who publicly tracks the movements of Elon Musk's private jet has said he might stop doing it if the billionaire gives him a new Tesla.Jack Sweeney, 19, who regularly broadcasts Mr Musk's flights from the Twitter account @ElonJet, said in an interview on Saturday that he would consider shutting down the account in exchange for $50,000 (£36,863) or his own car.“I just started it as a hobby, and I don't want to let go of a hobby for something that's not really going to change my life,” Mr Sweeney told CNN anchor Michael Smerconish.“I don't have a...
ECONOMY

