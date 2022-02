(We’ve updated the end of this article with the latest on the download issues.) It’s launch day for Lost Ark, sort of, as headstart is set to begin at noon EST today, just a few hours from this article going live. As we’ve previously noted, the headstart is for founder pack purchasers, and founder packs end Friday with the full launch, but everyone, even planned F2P players, has been able to predownload the game since yesterday, and you probably already did, even as gamers point out the potential problems with Steam’s predownload.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO