There is a myriad of ways Nintendo could have ended today’s jam-packed Direct. It could have given us some new footage and release dates for The Sequel to The Breath of the Wild or Bayonetta 3. It could have presented the first footage of Metroid Prime 4 or a sequel to Super Mario Odyssey or that Detective Pikachu port/sequel that may or may not still be in the works. It could have revealed a revival of Mole Mania. So many options with so many highly anticipated titles in the works, but Nintendo decided to end its first Direct of 2022 by throwing a bone to the Xenoblade fans out there with its Xenoblade Chronicles 3 reveal.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO