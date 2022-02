North Carolina lawmakers are looking to make masks in schools illegal. The bill, which is set to be filed by Republicans next week in the House would ban schools from requiring students to wear face masks. This comes during declining COVID-19 numbers across the state and many schools dropping masking requirements. While the numbers have dropped drastically in the past two months there are still approximately 18% of all coronavirus tests that are coming back positive. The state’s goal is to have that percentage below 5%.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO