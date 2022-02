With the big success on PC and consoles, YuGiOh Master Duel has officially been launched on both iOS and Android mobile devices starting today worldwide. Players can now try out the game while on the go as it is now available to download on Google and iOS stores. Just like its PC and console counterparts, the game will be free-to-play and has the same features as well. There are also perks if the players have already played on PC and console versions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO