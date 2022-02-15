ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP senators demand vote to defund vaccine mandates before funding government

By Emily Brooks
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

A group of Republican senators is threatening to withhold support for funding the government by a Friday shutdown deadline unless they get a vote on defunding remaining federal vaccine mandates — renewing a stand they took ahead of the last deadline in December.

In an open “Dear Colleague” letter on Monday, Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Mike Braun of Indiana, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Ted Cruz of Texas stated their intention to oppose a stopgap government funding measure unless their demands are met.


“We will continue to stand against these mandates until they are discontinued in ambition, design, and practice,” the senators wrote. “For that reason, we are writing to let you know that we will not consent to a time agreement that eases passage of the Continuing Resolution (‘CR’) now before the Senate absent an agreement to allow for a roll call vote on an amendment that defunds the enforcement of these vaccine mandates for the spending period covered by the CR.”

AOC SAYS ANTI-ISRAEL PUNDIT MARC LAMONT HILL VICTIM OF CANCEL CULTURE

The House last week passed a continuing resolution to fund the government at current levels through March 11, and the Senate must pass it before the end of the day on Friday to avoid a government shutdown. Republican and Democratic budget negotiators hope to reach an agreement on a Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus spending bill before the new March 11 deadline, setting the first new spending levels under the Biden administration.

Some Republicans previously mounted a pressure campaign about vaccine mandates before the last stopgap funding measure was passed in December. That resulted in a vote on an amendment from Lee and Marshall to defund vaccine mandates, which failed 48-50, and 19 Senate Republicans voted for the stopgap funding measure.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Biden administration withdrew its vaccine-or-test requirement for private businesses with more than 100 employees after a Supreme Court ruling blocked the rule. But other federal vaccine mandates are taking effect or are being challenged in the courts, affecting federal employees and contractors, healthcare workers, and military members.

“History will bear record of whether we chose to endure tyranny, or oppose it, in this pivotal moment,” the senators wrote in the letter. “We invite you to stand with us and oppose the CR until it explicitly defunds the implementation and enforcement of these mandates. At a minimum, we need to take a vote on this before funding their enforcement. The livelihoods and personal freedoms of millions of Americans are at stake.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Utah State
thekatynews.com

Senator Cruz Introduces Amendment to Stop COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates on Children, Cut Off Federal Funds for Schools that Enforce Them

Today, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced an amendment to stop the flow of federal funds to schools and child care centers that enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates on students and young children. The amendment would modify the short-term, $1.6 trillion continuing resolution (CR) to fund the Federal government through March 11, 2022 by prohibiting federal funding provided under the CR from being distributed to schools and child care centers that have a COVID-19 vaccine mandate related to enrollment, in-person attendance, and participation in school-sponsored activities.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Mike Braun
AOL Corp

Senate GOP delays votes on Raskin and 4 other Fed nominees

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee boycotted a vote Tuesday on President Joe Biden's five nominees to the Federal Reserve, delaying indefinitely the confirmation of Chair Jerome Powell to a second four-year term. Democrats control the committee, but because no Republican attended the session, votes...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Senate faces high-stakes budget talks with government shutdown looming

Congress is staring down a potential government shutdown beginning Friday night if it does not pass a temporary government funding bill, as Senate Republicans push for amendment votes that could complicate the formula for passage. Those amendments include a potential balanced budget amendment backed by Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A group of conservatives says they won't allow quick passage of a government funding patch unless they get a vote to block vaccine mandates.

The Senate has already considered — and rejected — a similar proposal. What happened: A group of six conservatives are making a familiar demand: They won't allow speedy passage of a short-term government funding bill, they say, unless they get an amendment vote to block federal government vaccine requirements.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Mandates#Defunding#Gop#The Continuing Resolution#Cr#House#Democratic
Arizona Capitol Times

GOP-led Arizona Senate panel votes to hand-count all ballots

Republican state senators on Monday advanced legislation that would require every ballot cast in Arizona's elections to be counted by hand, with GOP proponents who embraced former President Donald Trump's false narrative of massive voter fraud calling it a needed reform. The proposal from Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, was approved by the Senate Government Committee Monday ...
ARIZONA STATE
Urban Milwaukee

State Senate Votes on Guns, Vaccines, China

On a day in which topics ran from firearms on school grounds to COVID-19 vaccination, the longest debate in the Wisconsin Senate Tuesday focused on three bills that the author purported were needed to help the University of Wisconsin stave off threats from China — help that the university has already told the Legislature amounts to an unnecessary burden.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
POLITICO

A weird evening in the Senate: One bipartisan bill hit a hurdle. One nomination advanced with weird coalitions. Another bipartisan bill passed.

Here's the latest: It was an uncharacteristically busy fly-in Monday night for the Senate. Let's catch you up on what went down. Postal reform: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) objected to making technical changes — necessary due to a clerical issue in the House — that would allow the Senate to pass the bill this week. He said he wished it went through committee first. But remember that 120 House Republicans backed it last week. "Even though this will delay the bill, we will pass it," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "We will have to just go through this elaborate process with the old-fashioned and often discredited rules of the Senate that the senator from Florida's employing."
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
60K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy