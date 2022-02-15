ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Tyson Foods working with government after lethal bird flu detected in Kentucky flock

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UA52T_0eF9Ub7d00
© Getty

A flock of about 240,000 birds in Kentucky owned by Tyson Foods tested positive for the bird flu on Monday in the latest influenza outbreak in the U.S. poultry market.

The infected birds will be culled and will not enter the food system, Kentucky health officials told Reuters.

The news follows an outbreak at a commercial farm in Indiana last week, which resulted in the depopulation of 30,000 turkeys, and two other flocks in Fauquier County, Va., and Fulton County, Ky., which were also depopulated.

Gary Mickelson, a spokesperson for Tyson Foods, told The Hill that the influenza outbreak was at one farm in Kentucky and would not "impact our overall chicken production levels."

"Tyson Foods is prepared for situations like this, and we have robust plans in place, which we are now executing. This includes heightening biosecurity measures at other farms in the region, placing additional restrictions on outside visitors and continuing our practice of testing all flocks for avian influenza before birds leave the farms," Mickelson said.

"Tyson Foods’ chicken products remain safe: the USDA confirms that avian influenza does not pose a food safety risk to consumers in poultry that is properly prepared and cooked," he added.

The bird flu does not typically spread among humans, but a 2015 Indiana outbreak caused the death of 50 million birds and cost the nation $3 billion to combat.

Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said in a statement on Monday that state officials had quarantined affected areas and activated a response team as they work to curb the spread of the virus.

“We are working diligently to prevent this virus from spreading to other poultry premises,” Flynn said. “We have activated our Avian Influenza response plan and are in active communication with state, federal, and industry partners."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture previously confirmed that the bird flu was present in wild birds last month in several states along the Atlantic Flyway, a major path for migratory birds in North America, and announced an initiative to test wild birds for the virus.

In a statement, Tyson pointed to wild birds as a significant spreader of the avian flu.

"We are actively working with state and federal officials to prevent the spread of the virus," the spokesperson said. "Although the origin of the infection is not known, avian influenza has been found in migratory wild birds which play a significant role in spreading the disease."

Comments / 15

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Business
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Industry
CNN

San Francisco school board recall sends a dangerous message

Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." She co-hosts the history podcasts "Past Present" and "This Day in Esoteric Political History" and is co-producer of the podcast "Welcome To Your Fantasy." The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

Trump-nominated FAA administrator to resign at end of March

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday that he will step down as administrator of the agency on March 31. Dickson, who was nominated by then-President Trump in 2019 and confirmed to a five-year term that August, told FAA employees in an email that he is leaving the agency to spend more time with his family.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Migratory Birds#Bird Flu#Reuters#Tyson Foods#Avian Influenza
Reuters

U.S. says Russia is preparing pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin accused...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

478K+
Followers
57K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy