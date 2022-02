According to a study published this week in JAMA Internal Medicine, increasing your sleep intake by just 1.2 hours a night could help you lose weight. Researchers assessed 80 adults between the ages of 21 and 40, all of whom were overweight and averaged 6.5 hours of sleep or less each night. Half of these participants were paired with a sleep hygiene counselor, intended to help them increase the length and quality of their sleep each night, while the other half continued on with their usual routine.

