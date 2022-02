GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Gregory Alan Isakov will kick off his spring headline tour next month with shows at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre, Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater, Detroit’s Royal Oak Music Theatre, Atlanta’s The Tabernacle and two nights at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium among many others. Tickets for the tour, which will feature special guests Joe Purdy and Aoife O’Donovan, are on-sale now. $1 from each ticket sold will support Real Farmer Care, whose mission is to support farmers’ self-care needs. Details can be found at gregoryalanisakov.com/tour.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO