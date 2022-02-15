ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery face federal hate crime charges

WBUR
 2 days ago

The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man indicted for hate crime killing of Asian man who died eight months after assault in New York

A New York City man has been indicted after he allegedly assaulted a 61-year-old Chinese immigrant who died months later. Jarrod Powell, 50, has been charged in an indictment issued by the New York State Supreme Court, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He is being charged with second-degree murder as a hate crime. The indictment was announced Thursday, according to NBC News. Yao Pan Ma, the man Mr Powell allegedly assaulted, died on New Year's Eve after he was hospitalised for nearly eight months following the attack. “The devastating death of Yao Pan Ma, a beloved father of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Atlanta Daily World

Witnesses to testify today in Federal Hate Crimes Trial of Ahmuad Arbery

Witnesses are slated to testify today, Tuesday, Feb. 15 in the federal hate crimes trial against the three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, and their former neighbor William Bryan, have already been sentenced to life in state prison for Arbery’s murder.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blackchronicle.com

White Man Arrested On Hate Crime Charges After Attacking Black Teens

A white man in Volusia County, Florida, (yes, this is another “Florida man” story) was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly went on a racist rampage physically and verbally attacking two Black high school students and a third teen. MORE: Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To ‘End...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WXIA 11 Alive

'It’s going to be hurting our family all over again' | Father prepares for federal hate crimes trial against men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Jury selection in the federal hate crimes trial for the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is scheduled to begin Monday. Arbery's father said the trial is just another step toward justice. It was just a few months ago when a jury in south Georgia found Travis and Gregory McMichael, along with William "Roddie" Bryan, guilty of chasing down and killing Arbery in February 2020.
BRUNSWICK, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy