Ever since Kyler Murray removed everything Cardinals related from his social media there’s been tons of speculation and doubt about his future in Arizona. This weekend, there were reports that the organization thought Kyler was immature, self-centered, and someone who points fingers, and Murray responded via Instagram yesterday, writing quote: 'all of this nonsense is not what I'm about… Love me or hate me but I'm going to continue to grow and get better.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to Murray's response.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO