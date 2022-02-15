Video: Firefighters rescue dog trapped in sinkhole

STREATOR, Ill. — A dog, out for a walk with its owner in Streator, Illinois, Saturday morning became a hero when it alerted the man to another dog in distress.

The man allowed his dog to lead him to a hole where a golden retriever, who had previously been reported missing, was trapped down a 5-foot hole, WEEK reported.

Firefighters arrived at the scene but had trouble getting the dog out using only a ladder.

Video posted to the Streator Fire Fighters Facebook page shows firefighters putting a harness around the dog at the bottom of the hole, before slowly bringing it up to safety.

“If you can see me falling, it was because the ground started to break on my one foot underneath, so I stepped across the hole to grab and then it collapsed again. Luckily my engineer, Tim Redd, was able to finish pulling the dog out safely,” Streator Fire Chief Fred McClellan told WEEK.

Dog rescued from sinkhole Macy, seen here after her rescue, was pulled out of a sinkhole by members of the Streator Fire Department. (Streator Animal Control/Facebook)

Streator Animal Control posted photos on Facebook, showing both the owner who called for help and his dog, and also a very muddy Macy resting after she was rescued.

Owner and dog who helped rescue Macy Owner and dog who initially found Macy trapped in a hole and called for help. (Streator Animal Control/Facebook)

Macy is back home with her owner.

©2022 Cox Media Group