ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streator, IL

Video: Firefighters rescue dog trapped in sinkhole

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago

STREATOR, Ill. — A dog, out for a walk with its owner in Streator, Illinois, Saturday morning became a hero when it alerted the man to another dog in distress.

The man allowed his dog to lead him to a hole where a golden retriever, who had previously been reported missing, was trapped down a 5-foot hole, WEEK reported.

Firefighters arrived at the scene but had trouble getting the dog out using only a ladder.

Video posted to the Streator Fire Fighters Facebook page shows firefighters putting a harness around the dog at the bottom of the hole, before slowly bringing it up to safety.

“If you can see me falling, it was because the ground started to break on my one foot underneath, so I stepped across the hole to grab and then it collapsed again. Luckily my engineer, Tim Redd, was able to finish pulling the dog out safely,” Streator Fire Chief Fred McClellan told WEEK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGqj8_0eF9SEEI00
Dog rescued from sinkhole Macy, seen here after her rescue, was pulled out of a sinkhole by members of the Streator Fire Department. (Streator Animal Control/Facebook)

Streator Animal Control posted photos on Facebook, showing both the owner who called for help and his dog, and also a very muddy Macy resting after she was rescued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6JGZ_0eF9SEEI00
Owner and dog who helped rescue Macy Owner and dog who initially found Macy trapped in a hole and called for help. (Streator Animal Control/Facebook)

Macy is back home with her owner.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Video: Armed carjacker ties up FedEx driver in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Police in Philadelphia are asking for help finding the armed man who tied up a FedEx delivery driver and stole packages. Video posted by police to YouTube shows a man in a blue jacket getting into the FedEx truck and appearing to threaten the driver, who is in the back. Police said the suspect in the video was actually pointing a gun at the driver.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Streator, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Streator, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Escaped McCurtain County inmates captured

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — All four inmates who escaped from a McCurtain County Jail have been captured. According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, the last inmate was captured Wednesday evening. Jerome Lynn Rutherford Jr. was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Sherman, Texas. Jailers discovered the...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
55K+
Followers
94K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy