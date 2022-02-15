FarmerJawn, Philly Forests, Sistah Seeds sowing the future of Black farming
Since the height of Black farming in the 1920s, the number of African-Americans going into agricultural careers has dwindled. For Black owner-operators in urban areas, the presence is low but appears to be making a comeback. Three young women in the Philadelphia metro area are leading the charge. FarmerJawn is a multi-site farm that just acquired space in Elkins Park. Founder-CEO Christa Barfield is on a mission to re-introduce farming into the lifestyles of urban people. At Philly Forests , Director Jasmine Thompson grows not just fruits, veggies, and herbs, but also grows trees. Part of the revenue from crop sales goes to providing free trees to residents in low-canopy areas of the city. She also runs the Germantown Farmers Market. A new venture, Sistah Seeds is just starting after a successful GoFundMe campaign. Launched by Amirah Mitchell, her seed production farm will harvest and sell seeds of crops with a very specific focus -- cultural heirloom crops of the African diaspora. FarmerJawn | Instagram | Facebook Philly Forests | Instagram | Facebook | Germantown Farmer's Market (opens May 21, 2022) Sistah Seeds | Instagram | GoFundMe page
