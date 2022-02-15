ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

MIKE WALDEN COLUMN: Should international trade be re-thought?

By Staff Reports
Stanly News & Press
 2 days ago

As the country recovers from the COVID-19 recession, numerous questions are being raised about the future course of the economy. One of them involves international trade. While international trade has been embraced in recent decades, questions are being asked about its relative benefits and costs. It may be time to have...

www.thesnaponline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump’s trade war with China failed. Why didn’t U.S. companies push back more?

Three years after President Donald Trump launched his signature trade war against China, U.S. tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods remain in place. China’s purchases of U.S. exports, part of Beijing’s January 2020 deal with the Trump administration, fell far short of promises. In fact, the U.S. logged a $355.3 billion trade deficit with China in 2021 — and China purchased more U.S. goods in 2017, the year before the trade war began, than it did last year.
POTUS
raleighnews.net

One of the Five Eyes has blinked over China

New Zealand has defied the wrath of its Anglosphere allies to sign a big new trade deal with Beijing. China and New Zealand this week completed the ratification of their upgraded free-trade agreement, which will come into force in April. Although the deal was a long time in the works, it expands the number of tariff-free goods New Zealand is able to export into China, securing what is its largest market and a key source of income for its farmers.
ECONOMY
Reuters

USTR says new trade tools needed to fight China state-led trade

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The United States needs to pursue new strategies and update its domestic trade tools to deal with China's "state-led, non-market policies and practices", the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday in a new assessment report. USTR said in its annual report on China's compliance...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
MyNorthwest.com

China rejects US trade complaint, criticizes Washington

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday rejected a U.S. accusation that Beijing is failing to live up to its market-opening commitments in a new round of complaints as companies wait for the two governments to restart talks on ending a tariff war. The Ministry of Commerce criticized the Biden...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

China has expanded statist economic policies over 20 years in WTO: US

China has not adopted the rules of the World Trade Organization even after 20 years' membership, the United States said Wednesday, adding that the world's second-biggest economy had "retained and expanded" its statist approach to the detriment of businesses and workers globally. "China also has a long history of violating, disregarding and circumventing WTO rules to achieve its industrial policy objectives," said an annual report to Congress by the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Katherine Tai, laying out the Biden administration's assessment of China's WTO membership. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the WTO works to enforce rules governing international trade, including promoting fair competition and open trade. When it joined in December 2001, Beijing said it would embrace those principles, Tai said.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Voices: America is losing its superpower status to China. There’s only one way we can get it back

Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date. The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources. Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas. West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.We are living at...
INDUSTRY
NPR

China promised Trump a better deal for America; it didn't actually deliver

The world's eyes have been glued to an epic competition that has been unfolding in Beijing between the globe's leading contenders. The contest is fierce, and it's anyone's guess who will emerge the victor. No, we're not talking about the Winter Olympics. We're talking about the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Agreement#Foreign Trade#World Trade Organization
BBC

US accuses China of 'serious harm' to workers through trade

The US has accused China of causing "serious harm" to workers and firms around the world with its trade policies. The US Trade Representative accused Beijing of repeatedly failing to live up to trade commitments. It published its annual review of China's compliance with the deal that gave it membership...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Confirmed: Trump’s big U.S.-China trade deal was a flop

“It just doesn’t get any better than this," President Donald Trump proclaimed in January 2020 as he signed a partial trade deal with China. Mr. Trump heralded the pact as “historic” and “momentous.” He touted his dealmaking abilities for getting China to commit to purchase an extra $200 billion of U.S. products in the next two years.
POTUS
Reuters

Demand shock behind global bottlenecks should ease in months-WTO

BRUSSELS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Global trade bottlenecks are more the result of demand spikes than supply chain snags, with pressure likely to ease in the coming months, the World Trade Organization's chief economist said on Monday. The WTO had thought in October that demand for goods would slow early...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Lawmakers should show some love to consumers and end sugar program

This Valentine’s Day, Americans are learning there’s not a lot to love about the government’s economic policies. Trillion-dollar budget deficits, a national debt topping $30 trillion, and supply chain woes have contributed to 7.5% inflation. Flowers and chocolate are just the latest casualties in a volley of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Canada seeks to join EU challenge against China at WTO

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada will seek to join the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia to be included in consultations as part of the European Union's dispute with China at the World Trade Organization over Beijing's alleged trade curbs on Lithuania. "Canada is concerned by China's recent trade...
FOREIGN POLICY
restorationnewsmedia.com

Should US rethink approach to international trade?

As the country recovers from the COVID-19 recession, many questions are being raised about the economy’s future course. One of them involves international trade. While international trade has been embraced in recent decades, the questions center on its relative benefits and costs. It may be time to have a new debate about trading with other countries.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

U.S. Promises to Make China Account for Trade-Deal Miss

The U.S. will hold China to account for failing to meet the purchase targets pledged in trade deal inherited from the Trump administration, President Joe Biden's commerce chief said. "We intend to hold them to account," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Bloomberg Television's European Close with Guy...
FOREIGN POLICY
NPR

Indicators of the week: International trade edition

Since late January, a protest sparked by some Canadian truckers in opposition to Covid-19 vaccine mandates has caused a lot of disruption for car factories in the Great Lakes region. The protest has brought trade to a halt along the Ambassador Bridge, which carries a quarter of trade between the United States and Canada.
ECONOMY
Miami Herald

U.S., Japan Could Announce End of Steel Tariffs

The U.S. and Japan could announce an agreement as early as Monday to end steel tariffs introduced by former President Donald Trump, sources told Bloomberg. That would mean a 25% tariff for Japan's steel imports that meet a certain threshold would end, according to sources who told Bloomberg. The volume...
FOREIGN POLICY
Bangor Daily News

Trade war with China shocks Maine company with $300K in new tariffs

Shayne Kemp learned last week that his family’s craft wood company must pay $300,000 in import tariffs by Monday. The small company does not have that kind of money. Kemp, who is vice president of Farmington-based Kemp Enterprises, is concerned for his family and the broader implications for Maine’s wood industry, which has seen products it used to make in abundance move to cheaper overseas production.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy