Prescott Street shooting suspect arrested

UPDATE (6:05 p.m. Wednesday): Jose Monsevais has been arrested on a murder warrant and is in the Jim Wells County Jail, accused of the shooting death of Jose Angel Lopez Garcia. The 17-year-old was found at about 4:15 p.m. during a traffic stop inthe 4700 block of FM 625. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

UPDATE (12:41 P.M. Wednesday): The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office man killed in Tuesday's shooting has been identified as Jose Angel Lopez Garcia. The 25-year-old man died of a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

ORIGINAL:

Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Pena said at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 2200 block of Prescott for a reported shooting.

When police entered the home, he said officers found a man dead.

During the investigation, officials said they discovered the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Pena said the shooter has been identified, and the area currently is being searched for him.

If arrested, Pena said the gunman could be charged with murder.

The CCPD is still investigating what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News and at KRISTV.com for updates.