ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Prescott Street shooting suspect arrested

By Frank Cardenas
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20oaK4_0eF9RBcK00

UPDATE (6:05 p.m. Wednesday): Jose Monsevais has been arrested on a murder warrant and is in the Jim Wells County Jail, accused of the shooting death of Jose Angel Lopez Garcia. The 17-year-old was found at about 4:15 p.m. during a traffic stop inthe 4700 block of FM 625. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

UPDATE (12:41 P.M. Wednesday): The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office man killed in Tuesday's shooting has been identified as Jose Angel Lopez Garcia. The 25-year-old man died of a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

ORIGINAL:

Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Pena said at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 2200 block of Prescott for a reported shooting.

When police entered the home, he said officers found a man dead.

During the investigation, officials said they discovered the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Pena said the shooter has been identified, and the area currently is being searched for him.

If arrested, Pena said the gunman could be charged with murder.

The CCPD is still investigating what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News and at KRISTV.com for updates.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jim Wells County, TX
Crime & Safety
Nueces County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Nueces County, TX
County
Jim Wells County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Jim Wells#Police#Prescott Street#Ccpd
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy