Bibb appointments 2 women to education leadership positions

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has appointed two women to fill the roles of Chief Education Officer, and Chief of Youth and Family Success, in his new administration.

“Education is the foundation for a stronger future, and Cleveland’s children are a priority for this administration,” said Bibb. “In order to implement our new vision, we need collaborative city-wide efforts to deliver an ecosystem of support that strengthens families and neighborhoods. These two leaders will focus on the success of our children and their families from early childhood to adulthood.”

Holly Trifiro has been appointed as the Chief Education Officer and Sonya Pryor-Jones has been named Chief of Youth and Family Success.

Trifiro previously held the position of executive director of Teach for America in Greater Cleveland, a role she's had since 2012. In that role, she worked closely with educators, young people, school leaders and executives in education.

According to information provided by a spokesperson for the Bibb administration, Trifiro was inspired to enter the education field after witnessing education inequity while growing up in Northeast Ohio. She received an undergraduate degree from Ohio University and a master's degree from John Hopkins University.

Recently having served as the vice president and chief strategy officer of The Fab Foundation, a Boston-based nonprofit aimed at providing communities with knowledge and access to technology, Pryor-Jones managed a $10 million partnership with Chevron to provide STEM learning to students across the country.

A native of Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood and a graduate of Cleveland public schools, she earned a master's degree in education from Cleveland State University and a bachelor's degree in International Studies from Kenyon College.

