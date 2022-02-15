KCKPD identifies vehicle connected to December homicide

Kansas City, Kansas, police released a photo of a vehicle they believe to be connected to a December 2021 homicide.

Patricia Panijan , 85, was struck by gunfire that entered her home on Christmas Eve.

She was killed, and her husband was injured .

KCKPD believes the silver four-door sedan pictured was driven by the people who conducted the shooting.

The vehicle may be a 2011-2014 Volkswagen Passat or Jetta.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police.

