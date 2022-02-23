8 massive engagement rings that celebrities have shown off in 2022 so far

Johnathan Owens proposed to Simone Biles in February 2022. Mike Blake/Reuters and Simone Biles/Instagram

Multiple celebrities have gotten engaged in 2022, and have shown off their rings on Instagram.

Machine Gun Kelly previously shared pictures of the diamond-and-emerald ring he gave Megan Fox.

Simone Biles also revealed this year that she's engaged and now wears a giant oval-shaped ring.

Sasha Spielberg shared this photo taken after her engagement on January 5, 2022. Sasha Spielberg/Instagram

Steven Spielberg's daughter Sasha announced her engagement in January, and shared multiple photos of her stunning ring.

The actress, who is known for her roles in movies like "Terminal" and "The Art of Getting By," announced the milestone via Instagram on January 5.

Apeksha Kothari, the COO of diamond search engine Rare Carat , described her ring to Insider as "truly classic and stunning."

It seemingly features a "round, brilliant-cut center diamond" that's between three and four carats, and "tapered baguette side stones set in a white-gold or platinum setting." Kothari also pointed out that the diamonds "are all very bright, white, and clean."

"I'd estimate the ring to cost around the $150,000 mark," she added.

Machine Gun Kelly posted this clip of Megan Fox's ring on January 12, 2022. Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly then proposed to Megan Fox with an unconventional statement piece.

The two-piece ring was designed by the musician with Stephen Webster. It features one Colombian emerald and one diamond — the couple's birthstones — and two magnetic bands that represent "two halves of the same soul forming an obscure heart," according to Kelly's Instagram post on January 12.

Speaking with Vogue after the engagement, Kelly added that there's also a thorn design in the band so that it hurts to take off. "Love is pain!" he said.

As Kathryn Money, senior vice president of merchandising and retail at Brilliant Earth , previously told Insider, it likely could have cost between $300,000 and $400,000 .

Jodie Sweetin shared this photo from her engagement on January 17, 2022. Jodie Sweetin/Instagram

"Full House" star Jodie Sweetin showed off her giant ring after getting engaged that same month.

The actress shared a photo of herself and her fiancé after getting engaged in an Instagram post on January 17. She also showed off her ring in the picture and wrote, "I think I'm really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍."

According to Kothari, the ring seemingly features a one-carat center stone in a marquise or kite-cut shape, as well as a "head-turning, diamond-shaped halo" around it. She also described the style as "gorgeous," and pointed out its "stunning Art Deco vibes."

"The center stone is clean and bright white, leading me to believe it is of great color and clarity grade," she said. "I'd value the ring around $20,000."

Romee Strijd shared this photo from her engagement on January 26, 2022. Romee Strijd/Instagram

Model Romee Strijd said yes after her longtime partner proposed with a classic diamond.

Laurens van Leeuwen proposed to her in Switzerland, according to the model's Instagram post from January 26. The couple then had a picnic on the snowy mountain where he popped the question, and they seemingly left in a helicopter afterward.

Lana Condor shared this photo from her engagement on January 28, 2022. Lana Condor/Instagram

Lana Condor was the next celebrity to get engaged.

"Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made," the actress wrote in an Instagram post on January 28. "I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world."

She also shared that her fiancé worked with the female-owned, Vietnamese company Paris Jewellers to create the ring. Kothari told Insider that Condor's ring seemingly features a three-carat diamond and could be worth $100,000 .

"The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over," Condor added in her post.

Simone Biles shared this photo from her proposal to Instagram on February 15, 2022. Simone Biles/Instagram

In February, Simone Biles revealed that football player Jonathan Owens proposed with a glittering diamond.

The athlete shared the news after seemingly getting engaged on Valentine's Day. She described "the easiest yes" of her life on Instagram , writing: "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺."

She also included photos and videos of her ring, which features a large oval diamond atop a diamond-encrusted band.

James Gunn shared this photo of Holland's engagement ring on February 21, 2022. James Gunn/Instagram

James Gunn gave a giant, rectangle diamond to his now-fiancée Jennifer Holland.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" director didn't share any details about the ring or his engagement to the actor, and posted coy emojis in the caption of his post: "😏❤️."

People reported that the couple first began dating in 2015 .

Abigail Breslin shared this photo of her engagement ring on February 23, 2022. Abigail Breslin/Instagram

Abigail Breslin announced her engagement later that month with a close-up shot of her ring.

"I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall," Breslin wrote as her post's caption . She also tagged her fiancé Ira Kunyansky.

Kothari told Insider over email that Breslin's jewelry — which she said could have cost $130,000 — is "a stunning example" of why round, brilliant-cut diamonds are "the most popular engagement-ring shape."

"With a bright-white and clean appearance, this two-carat round, brilliant diamond ring looks like it has high color and clarity," she said. "The setting has six claw prongs holding the stone in place, white gold, and what looks like triple-row pavé accents."