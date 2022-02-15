ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 massive engagement rings that celebrities have shown off in 2022 so far

By Amanda Krause
 2 days ago
Johnathan Owens proposed to Simone Biles in February 2022.

Mike Blake/Reuters and Simone Biles/Instagram

  • Multiple celebrities have gotten engaged in 2022, and have shown off their rings on Instagram.
  • Machine Gun Kelly previously shared pictures of the diamond-and-emerald ring he gave Megan Fox.
  • Simone Biles also revealed this year that she's engaged and now wears a giant oval-shaped ring.
Steven Spielberg's daughter Sasha announced her engagement in January, and shared multiple photos of her stunning ring.
Sasha Spielberg shared this photo taken after her engagement on January 5, 2022.

Sasha Spielberg/Instagram

The actress, who is known for her roles in movies like "Terminal" and "The Art of Getting By," announced the milestone via Instagram on January 5.

Apeksha Kothari, the COO of diamond search engine Rare Carat , described her ring to Insider as "truly classic and stunning."

It seemingly features a "round, brilliant-cut center diamond" that's between three and four carats, and "tapered baguette side stones set in a white-gold or platinum setting." Kothari also pointed out that the diamonds "are all very bright, white, and clean."

"I'd estimate the ring to cost around the $150,000 mark," she added.

Machine Gun Kelly then proposed to Megan Fox with an unconventional statement piece.
Machine Gun Kelly posted this clip of Megan Fox's ring on January 12, 2022.

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

The two-piece ring was designed by the musician with Stephen Webster. It features one Colombian emerald and one diamond — the couple's birthstones — and two magnetic bands that represent "two halves of the same soul forming an obscure heart," according to Kelly's Instagram post on January 12.

Speaking with Vogue after the engagement, Kelly added that there's also a thorn design in the band so that it hurts to take off. "Love is pain!" he said.

As Kathryn Money, senior vice president of merchandising and retail at Brilliant Earth , previously told Insider, it likely could have cost between $300,000 and $400,000 .

"Full House" star Jodie Sweetin showed off her giant ring after getting engaged that same month.
Jodie Sweetin shared this photo from her engagement on January 17, 2022.

Jodie Sweetin/Instagram

The actress shared a photo of herself and her fiancé after getting engaged in an Instagram post on January 17. She also showed off her ring in the picture and wrote, "I think I'm really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍."

According to Kothari, the ring seemingly features a one-carat center stone in a marquise or kite-cut shape, as well as a "head-turning, diamond-shaped halo" around it. She also described the style as "gorgeous," and pointed out its "stunning Art Deco vibes."

"The center stone is clean and bright white, leading me to believe it is of great color and clarity grade," she said. "I'd value the ring around $20,000."

Model Romee Strijd said yes after her longtime partner proposed with a classic diamond.
Romee Strijd shared this photo from her engagement on January 26, 2022.

Romee Strijd/Instagram

Laurens van Leeuwen proposed to her in Switzerland, according to the model's Instagram post from January 26. The couple then had a picnic on the snowy mountain where he popped the question, and they seemingly left in a helicopter afterward.

Lana Condor was the next celebrity to get engaged.
Lana Condor shared this photo from her engagement on January 28, 2022.

Lana Condor/Instagram

"Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made," the actress wrote in an Instagram post on January 28. "I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world."

She also shared that her fiancé worked with the female-owned, Vietnamese company Paris Jewellers to create the ring. Kothari told Insider that Condor's ring seemingly features a three-carat diamond and could be worth $100,000 .

"The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over," Condor added in her post.

In February, Simone Biles revealed that football player Jonathan Owens proposed with a glittering diamond.
Simone Biles shared this photo from her proposal to Instagram on February 15, 2022.

Simone Biles/Instagram

The athlete shared the news after seemingly getting engaged on Valentine's Day. She described "the easiest yes" of her life on Instagram , writing: "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺."

She also included photos and videos of her ring, which features a large oval diamond atop a diamond-encrusted band.

Read the original article on Insider

HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani's youthful appearance in new video causes a stir among fans

Gwen Stefani sparked a fan frenzy when she showed off her youthful appearance to share some exciting news on Thursday. The 52-year-old posted a video on Instagram to announce the launch of her official fan Facebook page – and while many of her followers were delighted over the new group, others couldn't help but be amazed by her radiant appearance.
CELEBRITIES
