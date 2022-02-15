A luxury cruise line just announced a 71-day cruise in 2024 circling South America with tickets starting at almost $50,000. See what the trip will be like.

It's been a few months since a major cruise line has announced another world cruise. But if you're itching to be out at sea for weeks on end, you're in luck: Royal Caribbean Group's luxury Silversea Cruises brand has unveiled its 71-day Grand Voyage cruise itinerary starting at $48,400.
The cruise line's new Silver Nova hybrid ship will set sail in January 2024 from Fort Lauderdale and travel around South America … … bringing passengers to 38 locations across 18 countries before heading back to Florida in March 2024. Along the way, cruisers will get to see destinations like Lima, Peru; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Saint Kitts and Nevis, and San Juan, Puerto Rico … … while experiencing places like an opera house by the Amazon rainforest and three days in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival festivities. And it wouldn't be a luxury sailing without good food. Life at sea with Silversea is set to include offerings that will reflect the local cuisine, so there's no need to settle on just poolside hamburgers every day. Silversea hasn't announced all the details of its new ship, but the Silver Nova is set to be able to cruise up to 728 guests with a crew-to-guest ratio of one to 1-to-3.
If you’re planning to board a cruise ship soon, the recent news reports on the industry are probably causing concern. From vessels being refused docking privileges to passengers being confined to their cabins, cruising during this pandemic is iffy. But many die-hard cruisers are undeterred and intend to sail...
An international flight was forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers reportedly tried to sneak into business class. The United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was rerouted because of the unruly passengers after staff asked them to show proof that they were sitting in their assigned seats, N12, an Israeli outlet, reported. The altercation prompted the crew to turn around the plane back from its location at the time – the border between the US and Canada – to Newark Liberty International Airport.United Airlines said in a statement that flight 90 was turned around “due...
Passengers on board a cruise ship that sailed to the Bahamas instead of its destination in Miami are speaking out about the ordeal they went through.The Crystal Symphony cruise ship was due to dock in Florida on Saturday after a two-week-long Caribbean cruise but changed course after a US judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit involving $4.6m (£3.4m) in unpaid fuel bill.The ship is currently docked on the Bahamian island of Bimini. A spokesperson for Crystal Cruises, that owned the ship, said the ride was “uncomfortable due to inclement weather.”Some of the...
A seashell hunt on the Outer Banks turned grisly for a Virginia couple when they found a 6-foot shark stuck on the beach. It was reported Sunday, Feb. 6, at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, and photos were shared on the Hatteras Island Facebook page, which has more than 40,000 members.
As two additional vessels exit in 2022, a total of six vessels will have left the Carnival Cruise Line fleet since the pandemic started. The Carnival Fantasy was among the first ships to leave the Carnival Cruise Line fleet during the COVID-19 pandemic. After being sold in July 2020, the...
Yeah I know, it's cold, you've been cooped up for way too long and a a week or two on a nice warm beach in Mexico sounds pretty good. According to the Center for Disease Control and the U.S. State Department, it may not be a good time to travel to Mexico.
MIAMI – A death was confirmed aboard a Royal Caribbean ship while it was out at sea. It returned to Port Miami on Sunday. Passengers told Local 10 News they were aware of the death and heard it was the result of a medical episode. The ship set sail...
When it comes to low-cost airlines, American fliers usually praise JetBlue, and despise Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines. But if you took to the sky in 2021, JetBlue might have let you down — with large numbers of brutal, hours-long delays and frustrating cancellations, according to a new study.
Despite the fact that cruise ships are no longer required to abide by CDC guidelines, the agency has very much warned against the mode of travel in the wake of surging COVID-19 numbers. Faced with Omicron, many cruise ship operators are now canceling voyages. Royal Caribbean canceled four cruises following...
Royal Caribbean has welcomed the world's largest cruise ship, the new Wonder of the Seas. The 1,188-foot long cruise ship will begin sailing on March 4. Take a look around the ship, which can accommodate almost 6,990 guests and 2,300 crew. Cruising just got a bit bigger: Royal Caribbean has welcomed its newest and largest ship, the Wonder of the Seas.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans against traveling to Mexico along with nearly a dozen other destinations, adding the vacation hotspot to its highest travel advisory list. The agency classified Mexico as a "Level 4" destination, indicating there is a "very high" level of COVID-19 transmission...
The options for unvaccinated UK travellers are diminishing, with Spain last month announcing that only double-jabbed Britons would be welcomed. Previously, a negative test was sufficient. Here are 12 destinations still welcoming unvaccinated holidaymakers. This article will be updated regularly. Open to unvaccinated arrivals, and no domestic Covid passports:. Mexico.
A musician onboard a luxury cruise liner that diverted to the Bahamas to avoid a US arrest warrant over unpaid fuel bills says its 700 crew and passengers were shocked to learn the vessel was fleeing “like a pirate ship”.The Crystal Symphony was due to dock in Florida on Saturday after a two-week Caribbean cruise, but changed course after a US judge granted an arrest warrant for the ship over a $1.2m fuel bill.The 300 passengers onboard Crystal Symphony were left scrambling to rebook onward travel arrangements, while the ship’s 400 crew faced an uncertain future after owners Crystal...
Join a cruise group on social media or one on one of the cruise aficionado websites and the conversation invariably turns to one thing: "where should I stay the night before my cruise. It's a question that makes sense because many about-to-be cruise passengers fly in a night or two before their cruise and they generally want a hotel that offers transportation to the port.
By Krystal Chia and K. Oanh Ha (Bloomberg) –Genting Hong Kong Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lim Kok Thay resigned, days after the company filed to wind up its business and as US Marshalls work to arrest one of his ships which diverted its final voyage to end in the Bahamas instead of landing on Saturday in Miami as planned.
A transatlantic flight to London returned to Miami after about an hour in the air, after a first-class passenger refused to comply with masking rules, American Airlines said. According to people sitting near the woman, she had been drinking and refused to comply with cabin crew requests to wear a facemask during the flight.Passenger Steve Freeman, who was sitting nearby, told WPLG: “There was a lot of drinking involved and I was nervous. She sat behind us in first class, she was a first-class passenger and was extremely abusive to the stewards.”He added that the woman had been offered...
