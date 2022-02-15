ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A luxury cruise line just announced a 71-day cruise in 2024 circling South America with tickets starting at almost $50,000. See what the trip will be like.

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bym4w_0eF9Qun200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKHCA_0eF9Qun200
The Silver Nova.

Silversea Cruises

  • Royal Caribbean Group's luxury Silversea Cruises brand unveiled a 71-day cruise starting at almost $50,000.
  • The hybrid Silver Nova will sail in January 2024, bringing guests from Florida around South America.
  • Monthslong cruises have seen high demand since the resumption of cruising in the US.
Monthslong world cruises had a grip on the cruise industry throughout 2021 with some future sailings selling out in just a few hours.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UO4ac_0eF9Qun200
The Seven Seas Mariner in Kotor, Montenegro.

Regent Seven Seas

It's been a few months since a major cruise line has announced another world cruise.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0pA7_0eF9Qun200
The Insignia in Sydney.

Oceania Cruises

But if you're itching to be out at sea for weeks on end, you're in luck: Royal Caribbean Group's luxury Silversea Cruises brand has unveiled its 71-day Grand Voyage cruise itinerary starting at $48,400.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDoPa_0eF9Qun200
The Silver Nova.

Silversea Cruises

The cruise line's new Silver Nova hybrid ship will set sail in January 2024 from Fort Lauderdale and travel around South America …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQWfF_0eF9Qun200
The Silver Nova.

Silversea Cruises

… bringing passengers to 38 locations across 18 countries before heading back to Florida in March 2024.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdtbC_0eF9Qun200
Sunset over Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Along the way, cruisers will get to see destinations like Lima, Peru; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Saint Kitts and Nevis, and San Juan, Puerto Rico …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NrI9D_0eF9Qun200
The route of the 71-day Grand Voyage.

Silversea Cruises

… while experiencing places like an opera house by the Amazon rainforest and three days in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival festivities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bq6DZ_0eF9Qun200
South America.

Silversea Cruises

And it wouldn't be a luxury sailing without good food. Life at sea with Silversea is set to include offerings that will reflect the local cuisine, so there's no need to settle on just poolside hamburgers every day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWh9i_0eF9Qun200
Rio de Janeiro.

AFP

Silversea hasn't announced all the details of its new ship, but the Silver Nova is set to be able to cruise up to 728 guests with a crew-to-guest ratio of one to 1-to-3.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2427_0eF9Qun200
Condado Beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Bill Ross/Getty Images

If this sounds enticing, you're not alone. Several suites, including the largest 1,234-square-foot Otium suite, already have a wait list for the 71-day itinerary.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470ko7_0eF9Qun200
South America.

Silversea Cruises

For now, the most expensive suite without a wait list starts at almost $86,000, while the cheaper $48,400 suite has yet to be booked out.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3YN8_0eF9Qun200
An advertisement for the Silver Nova.

Silversea Cruises

These prices might seem hefty, but they include round-trip business-class flights and more than two months of luxury at sea.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UgyVu_0eF9Qun200
The Silver Nova.

Silversea Cruises

