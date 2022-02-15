A luxury cruise line just announced a 71-day cruise in 2024 circling South America with tickets starting at almost $50,000. See what the trip will be like.

The Silver Nova. Silversea Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group's luxury Silversea Cruises brand unveiled a 71-day cruise starting at almost $50,000.

The hybrid Silver Nova will sail in January 2024, bringing guests from Florida around South America.

Monthslong cruises have seen high demand since the resumption of cruising in the US.

Monthslong world cruises had a grip on the cruise industry throughout 2021 with some future sailings selling out in just a few hours.

It's been a few months since a major cruise line has announced another world cruise.But if you're itching to be out at sea for weeks on end, you're in luck: Royal Caribbean Group's luxury Silversea Cruises brand has unveiled its 71-day Grand Voyage cruise itinerary starting at $48,400.

The cruise line's new Silver Nova hybrid ship will set sail in January 2024 from Fort Lauderdale and travel around South America …… bringing passengers to 38 locations across 18 countries before heading back to Florida in March 2024.Along the way, cruisers will get to see destinations like Lima, Peru; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Saint Kitts and Nevis, and San Juan, Puerto Rico …… while experiencing places like an opera house by the Amazon rainforest and three days in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival festivities.And it wouldn't be a luxury sailing without good food. Life at sea with Silversea is set to include offerings that will reflect the local cuisine, so there's no need to settle on just poolside hamburgers every day.Silversea hasn't announced all the details of its new ship, but the Silver Nova is set to be able to cruise up to 728 guests with a crew-to-guest ratio of one to 1-to-3.

If this sounds enticing, you're not alone. Several suites, including the largest 1,234-square-foot Otium suite, already have a wait list for the 71-day itinerary.

For now, the most expensive suite without a wait list starts at almost $86,000, while the cheaper $48,400 suite has yet to be booked out.

