ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Ferris State University defends prof's suspension over video

By AP Newsroom
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JT9yL_0eF9Qs1a00

A Michigan university is defending its decision to suspend a professor over a profanity-filled video.

Ferris State University says the unusual welcome message made for Barry Mehler's history students isn’t protected by the First Amendment.

RELATED: FSU professor on administrative leave after posting profanity-laced course introduction video online

Attorneys for Ferris State say some students quit Barry Mehler’s classes because of his remarks.

Mehler was suspended with pay in January and told he was being investigated for violation of campus policies. Mehler responded with a lawsuit. A hearing is scheduled for March 7.

MORE: Ferris State University professor placed on leave for profanity-laced video sues school

During a 14-minute video to herald the new term, Mehler frequently used profanities.

He says he was performing when he used provocative language and just wanted to "get their juices flowing.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Southern Connecticut State University sorority is suspended after video leaked showing white members mocking hand signs and 'stroll' rituals of Zeta Phi Beta, one of Divine Nine historically black organizations

A sorority at Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) was suspended Tuesday after a video of its white members mocking hand signs and rituals of a historically black organization was leaked. The undated video of white members of Omega Zeta Pi mimicking and laughing at the hand signs and 'stroll' rituals...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Fox News

Texas professor sues university after being punished for saying music theory isn't racist

A professor at the University of North Texas is suing the school for punishing him after he pushed back against the idea that music theory is a function of White supremacy. The lawsuit, first reported by Campus Reform, claims that the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of professor Timothy Jackson were violated by the school when they removed him from the academic journal he co-founded after he published several articles that students and faculty deemed "racist."
TEXAS STATE
baylor.edu

Nation’s largest award for top teaching brings NC State math education prof to Baylor

Every two years, Baylor’s Robert Foster Cherry Award for Great Teaching brings one of the nation’s best professors not already here at Baylor to Waco for a semester, allowing BU students to benefit from his or her excellence in the classroom. First awarded in 1991, the award remains our country’s largest national award presented by a college or university for exceptional teaching, and carries with it an exceptional monetary reward for both the professor and his or her school.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferris State University#Michigan University#University Professor#Prof#College
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy