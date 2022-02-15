ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota GOP grapples with caucus night turnout discrepancies

By Deena Winter
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0T5L_0eF9Qr8r00

The Minnesota Republican Party is confronting discrepancies in key data from its recent precinct caucuses , creating chaos even as local conventions are supposed to begin Friday.

Some candidates for governor and secretary of state are calling for an audit and postponement of the party conventions while the data is sorted out.

Former GOP operative Michael Brodkorb said the state party released a new batch of data to campaigns on Friday showing there were 35,196 caucus attendees, but with 99% of precincts reporting, only 17,801 people voted in the Feb. 1 straw ballot for governor, prompting campaigns to question the results.

Normally, the numbers of caucus attendees and straw poll voters are comparable.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Brodkorb said in an interview. “It’s not a one-off.”

The disarray has to be sorted out quickly because local conventions are supposed to start soon. Attendees at those conventions will determine who will be delegates to the state GOP convention in May, when the party will gather to endorse a candidate for governor and other statewide offices.

Shortly after Brodkorb tweeted Saturday about the issue, Lucas Baker, political director for the state Republican Party, sent an email to candidates and campaigns acknowledging the problem with their precinct caucus data, and saying they were looking into it, Brodkorb said.

State Republican party officials have not returned a phone call seeking comment.

The problems threaten to upend the Republican Party’s focus on “election integrity,” which was supercharged by erroneous claims by former President Donald Trump and his followers that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

North Oaks dermatologist Neil Shah, a candidate for governor, is now calling for a “full forensic audit” of the GOP caucus data — which he said is “full of grave errors” — and the release of the original delegate signup sheets from the precinct caucuses.

Republican secretary of state candidate Kelly Jahner-Byrne said she also supports pausing local conventions while verifying the voter lists.

“Quite simply, election integrity begins at home,” she said in a statement. “In this case, it should begin with the Republican Party of Minnesota. I would be remiss as a candidate for secretary of state if I do not cast a critical and analytical eye on my own party list.”

She called it an “utterly absurd” debacle, saying in more than 25 years as a business executive, she’s never seen such an “epic data management failure.”

Shah claims in a press release that the number of caucus attendees reported was off by a factor of 40 or more, with thousands of entries from previous election cycles included, and names that didn’t correspond with addresses, phone numbers, emails or delegate status.

Shah said his delegates are finding widespread discrepancies across the state and demanded that the local conventions scheduled to begin Friday be rescheduled to March to allow time for an audit of delegate signup sheets used on caucus night. The race would normally begin once legislative and congressional redistricting maps are released Tuesday. But the GOP won’t be ready to give data to candidates to merge into the new maps so organizing can begin. Brodkorb said that puts the party behind a couple of weeks, at the worst time possible.

“These campaigns are just dead in the water now,” he said. “They can’t go anywhere … While there is time to clean this up, they’re running out of time.”

Since the party is incapable of providing the names of voters who will determine party endorsements, Brodkorb said multiple campaigns may decide to bypass the party endorsement and go straight to the primary election in August.

Previously, almost all the Republican gubernatorial candidates had agreed to abide by the party endorsement and drop out after that.

Brodkorb said the snafu creates a hypocrisy problem for the party, given all the GOP energy around alleged voter fraud.

“The problem here, long term, is they have an election integrity issue. So all of the ranting … about election integrity and the big lie … is now right in their wheelhouse,” he said.

Shah leveled an accusation at a staffer for gubernatorial candidate Paul Gazelka, saying she deliberately omitted a significant number of delegates and added names of people to the delegate list who didn’t attend the caucus in Morrison County, even though attendance is required to be considered a delegate.

“Evidence of widespread errors and manipulation renders the possibility of free and fair conventions to be very unlikely unless a full forensic audit takes place,” Shah said.

Brodkorb said as of Monday, about 26 pockets of the state hadn’t turned in their caucus data, including St. Louis County, where a convention is set to happen this weekend. That means the campaigns won’t have time to target voters without complete lists.

Brodkorb said as the campaigns began combing through the data over the weekend, they started seeing formatting errors — as though “somebody fat-fingered the data” — and that led to a call with all the statewide campaigns Saturday night. At that point, there was a collegial resolve to get the data cleaned up, he said.

On Monday, another call happened with the state party, Brodkorb said, and after that Shah made his allegation about Morrison County.

“That has metastasized this even more,” he said.

Thus far, only Shah’s campaign has leveled accusations of intentional errors, so Brodkorb said he believes most of the errors are unintentional. Due to the lack of data security, he said, it’s possible “tomfoolery” happened on caucus night.

“There could be actual attempts by campaigns to alter, edit, adjust delegate lists,” he said. “That’s an absolute possibility.”

The post Minnesota GOP grapples with caucus night turnout discrepancies appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

New election maps will force tough decisions for incumbents, create opportunities for fresh faces

Minnesota congressional and legislative maps for the next decade were released by a Minnesota court panel on Tuesday, with new district boundaries reflecting the movement of the state’s population during the past decade.  The Twin Cities metro will gain representation, especially in the Legislature, after its population increased substantially during the decade, while many greater […] The post New election maps will force tough decisions for incumbents, create opportunities for fresh faces appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House hearing on extremism toward minorities turns into ‘defund the police’ debate

WASHINGTON — Leaders of faith organizations and Historically Black Colleges and Universities told members of a U.S. House panel on Thursday how their institutions and places of worship have been roiled by bomb threats and extremism. They talked about the recent waves of bomb threats aimed at HBCUs, a terrifying hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue […] The post U.S. House hearing on extremism toward minorities turns into ‘defund the police’ debate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
crowrivermedia.com

LETTER: GOP caucus heard grass-roots voices

On Feb. 1, political party caucuses were held throughout Minnesota. Unfortunately, the number of states holding caucuses has been dwindling for years. In part, this is because the Democratic National Committee has encouraged the use of state government run primaries. Minnesota remains a caucus state. As such, it allows grass-roots...
HUTCHINSON, MN
hometownsource.com

Parties took different approaches on caucus night in Bloomington

The objectives were the same, but the methods were very different for Minnesota’s political parties convening precinct caucuses in Bloomington. For the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, there was no traditional gathering of party supporters in public school classrooms. For the Republican Party, it was business as usual, and with a stronger than expected turnout at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
krwc1360.com

Political Analysts Weigh-in on Scott Jensen’s GOP Caucus Success

Political analysts continue to dissect the sizable lead that Watertown Republican Scott Jensen appears to have in the campaign for the GOP endorsement for governor. Hamline University’s David Schultz says he is surprised Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka didn’t poll better at Tuesday’s precinct caucuses. Dr. Scott Jensen, a former state senator won the latest GOP gubernatorial straw poll with 38% of the vote followed by Gazelka’s distant second at 14%. Schultz says even though no candidate is currently getting more than 50% in the straw poll, Jensen is in a very good position with delegates, and probably with campaign funds.
WATERTOWN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caucus Results#Conventions#Gop Convention#Election Fraud#Gop#The State Party#The Republican Party
DL-Online

Scott Jensen wins Becker County GOP caucus straw poll with 29%, DFL holds remote caucus event

Scott Jensen secured 29% of the ballots cast and won the straw poll at the Becker County GOP Caucus event in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 1. Jensen, a former state senator from the Waconia area, won 35 of the 119 total ballots cast between separate Becker County and Wolf Lake events. Mayor Mike Murphy, of Lexington, finished in second place with 26 votes, 22%, and former state Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka finished in third place with 19 votes, 16% of the total ballots cast.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Echo Press

GOP caucus-goers favor Dr. Scott Jensen

ALEXANDRIA — Dr. Scott Jensen won "overwhelmingly" in the Douglas County Republican caucus straw poll for governor Tuesday, Feb. 1, according to Jim Nelson, senior chair for the county republicans. Statewide, Jensen also won, receiving 6,144 votes or 38% of the votes in the non-binding poll between six GOP...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox9.com

Minnesota Republicans propose 'Parents’ Bill of Rights' in Senate

(FOX 9) - Minnesota’s Senate Republicans are proposing what they call a "Parents Bill of Rights" in an effort to bring "transparency, disclosure, and accountability back into schools," according to a recent announcement. As part of the proposal, several bills have been introduced in the Senate that would affect...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

New district maps shake up southern Minnesota politics

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The deadline for redrawing Minnesota’s legislative districts arrived Tuesday, and after state lawmakers failed to reach an agreement, the Special Redistricting Panel has released its new maps of Minnesota’s districts, which will remain in effect for the next decade. “The goal of redistricting,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Deadline

Michele Tafoya Joins Minnesota GOP Governor Candidate’s Campaign After NBC Exit

Michele Tafoya, who worked her final game for NBC on the sidelines of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI, is leaving sports journalism altogether to join the campaign of Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls. Qualls said Monday that Tafoya has come aboard as co-chairman. Qualls is one of seven GOP candidates running against incumbent Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz, a Democrat. “I have been fortunate to get to know Michele on a deeper level and appreciate her taking time from her busy schedule to help our campaign lead Minnesota in the right direction,” Qualls said. “I’m confident with her reach we’ll be able to...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa GOP hopeful to keep state's status as first-in-the-nation caucus

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — A Republican National Committee panel is recommending no change for the 2024 presidential caucuses - voting unanimously to stay the course. Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann says while that's a good sign for Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus status, there's still the chance that...
IOWA STATE
southernminn.com

Iowa GOP closer to securing first caucuses

It appears the GOP has moved closer to securing the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses status in 2024, although Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann isn’t taking that leadoff position for granted. After a weekend meeting of the Republican National Committee, Kauffmann is encouraged because the RNC panel...
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa GOP chair says new report critical step to keeping caucuses first

The Iowa GOP’s chairman says a national panel he’s been leading is unanimously backing a report that would secure First-In-The-Nation status for the Iowa Republican Party’s Caucuses in 2024. “Our very, very critical first step couldn’t have turned out better,” said Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann, who’s...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa GOP Optimistic Republican Caucuses Will Be First in 2024

Caucus goers check in at a caucus at Roosevelt Hight School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Radio Iowa) The Iowa G-O-P’s chairman says a national panel he’s been leading is unanimously backing a report that would secure First-In-The-Nation status for the Iowa Republican Party’s Caucuses in 2024.
DES MOINES, IA
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

1K+
Followers
651
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy