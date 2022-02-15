ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

What you need to know about the John Durham filing that Trumpworld is fuming over

By Sonam Sheth
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6z55_0eF9Qoju00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKsVD_0eF9Qoju00
Then-President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on Thanksgiving on November 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Erin Schaff/Getty Images

  • Trumpworld erupted over a new court filing from the special counsel John Durham.
  • They said the filing contains definitive proof that Democrats illegally spied on Trump in 2016 and 2017.
  • The filing does not allege espionage but it does claim that a Clinton lawyer surreptitiously obtained non-public or proprietary data from the White House and Trump's servers.

The right-wing media sphere erupted this week over a legal filing from the special counsel John Durham, who is investigating the origins of the FBI's Russia probe, that former President Donald Trump and his allies said presented definitive proof that his political opponents illegally "spied" on him.

Trump declared in a statement that the filing provided "indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia," adding that such conduct "would have been punishable by death" in a "stronger period of time in this country."

Trump's claim that such activity would have at any time in American history been "punishable by death" is overblown, since the only crime Durham has accused anyone of committing is lying to the FBI. No one involved in the investigation has been charged with illegally spying on the Trump campaign or White House, or with a capital crime.

But the special counsel's investigation has in the past uncovered evidence of a connection between a lawyer with connections to the Clinton campaign named Michael Sussmann and a technology executive who Durham claims "exploited" internet data legally gathered from the White House and Trump Tower. Friday's filing also suggests that Sussman exaggerated evidence of a connection between Trump and Russia in meetings with law enforcement agencies, and lied about why he was doing it.

What the Durham filing actually says

The filing contains almost no new information. It's not an indictment, meaning that no new criminal conduct was alleged. Instead, it relates to a conflict-of-interest matter in Durham's ongoing case against Sussmann, who worked at the law firm Perkins Coie, which represents the Democratic National Committee.

Sussmann was charged last year with lying to the FBI while trying to get it to investigate an allegation that the Trump campaign used a secret email server to communicate with Russia's Alfa Bank during the 2016 campaign. The FBI has not uncovered any evidence of such a connection.

Durham's Friday filing said there's a potential conflict because the law firm representing Sussmann, Latham Watkins, previously represented Perkins Coie and the lawyer Marc Elias, who testified before Durham's grand jury .

It also details a February 2017 meeting in which Sussmann flagged to the CIA that internet data he had obtained suggested someone using a Russian-made smartphone was connecting to White House and Trump Tower networks. The New York Times reported on this meeting last year.

The filing says Sussmann got the data from an unnamed technology executive who Durham said "exploited" DNS traffic to gauge if there was a link between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives during the 2016 election.

Multiple media outlets have reported that the executive is Rodney Joffe, who works at the American tech company Neustar.

What Durham outlined doesn't amount to domestic political espionage

Durham's filing said some of the internet data that was mined was connected to two Trump buildings in New York City, the executive office of the president (EOP), and an unrelated Michigan hospital company that had also interacted with the Trump server.

It added that Joffe had access to this data because his employer had a set of "dedicated servers" for the White House as part of a "sensitive arrangement" in which it provided DNS resolution services to the White House.

As Durham pointed out later in the filing, these DNS lookups started as early as 2014, when Barack Obama was in office, and continued until early 2017.

Lawyers for one of the researchers who worked with Joffe highlighted that in a statement to The Times: "The cybersecurity researchers were investigating malware in the White House, not spying on the Trump campaign, and to our knowledge all of the data they used was nonprivate DNS data from before Trump took office."

A spokesperson for Joffe told NBC News that "contrary to the allegations in this recent filing," he had legal access to the DNS data under a contract that allowed Neustar to comb through the data, including from the White House, to look for security threats.

"As a result of the [Russian government's] hacks of EOP and DNC servers in 2015 and 2016, respectively, there were serious and legitimate national security concerns about Russian attempts to infiltrate the 2016 election," the spokesperson continued. "Upon identifying DNS queries from Russian-made Yota phones in proximity to the Trump campaign and the EOP, respected cyber-security researchers were deeply concerned about the anomalies they found in the data and prepared a report of their findings, which was subsequently shared with the CIA."

The Washington Post reported that internet providers frequently let third parties collect DNS lookups because the information can be helpful for tracking bad actors.

DNS services like the one offered by Neustar essentially "monitor your traffic in the event that you might be sent to a malicious site," Karim Hijazi, the CEO of the cybersecurity firm Prevailion and a former intelligence community contractor, told Insider. "They'll stop the traffic, limit it, or redirect it to somewhere safe. So by definition, if you're using a service like Neustar's, your activity is being monitored because that's what you're buying."

Durham's filing noted that the lookups took place on a broader scale as well.

According to the filing, Sussmann claimed the lookups "demonstrated that Trump and/or his associates were using supposedly rare, Russian-made wireless phones in the vicinity of the White House and other locations."

But "the more complete data" that Joffe and his associates gathered "reflected that between approximately 2014 and 2017, there were a total of more than 3 million lookups of Russian Phone-Provider-1 IP addresses that originated with US-based IP addresses," the filing said. Fewer than 1,000 of those lookups came from IP addresses affiliated with Trump Tower, it added.

The information Durham laid out raises questions about the ethics of Joffe using the data his company had legal access to for purposes that went beyond the scope of what the firm was hired to do. And it's true that Durham has alleged that criminal conduct occurred. But the crime that's being alleged is lying to the FBI, not domestic political espionage or anything related to spying or hacking.

That doesn't mean Durham won't bring more serious charges down the line related to Democratic efforts to establish a Trump-Russia link, or that Sussmann and his source didn't behave unethically. It just means that Friday's filing doesn't lay out any such efforts that would constitute what Trump has implied is treasonous conduct punishable by death.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 110

Guest
2d ago

this is starting to look like the Forensic Audit in Arizona . it gets trumpsters all worked up and then at the end , it's nothing .

Reply(15)
21
Guest
2d ago

Trump went on live television and asked for Russia's help!!!! no need to spy the connection was right in front of our eyes!!!!!

Reply
6
Rob Kinzinger
2d ago

More acceptable media DISinformation... The Obama/Biden administration was the most corrupt in US History!! (This new administration of inclusion keeps trying to outdo it daily!!)

Reply(13)
15
Related
Washington Post

Giuliani’s unhinged Jan. 6 rant shows how Trump’s media scam really works

The Jan. 6 select committee issued new subpoenas Tuesday suggesting its investigation is focused on Rudolph W. Giuliani’s central role in trying to help Donald Trump thwart a duly elected government from taking power, to seize a second presidential term for Trump illegitimately. Opinions to start the day, in...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Clinton trashes Trump, Republicans, Fox News in New York address to Democrats

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday accused conservative news outlets of malice in their reporting about a court filing that alleges her 2016 presidential campaign helped spy on President Trump. Appearing at the New York Democratic Nominating Convention in New York City, Mrs. Clinton also bashed Republicans over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
New York Post

Trump, GOP senators urge DOJ to declassify all Russia probe records

Former President Donald Trump urged the Justice Department Tuesday to release all remaining documents related to the FBI’s investigation into allegations his 2016 campaign colluded with Russian officials, claiming they show “tremendous dishonesty and corruption.”. “They have the declassification order. And they should declassify, absolutely, especially in the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Fbi#Cia#Democrats#The White House#American#Trump Tower
Fox News

Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos slams original Russia probe as 'master class in deception'

EXCLUSIVE: Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, reacting to Special Counsel John Durham’s latest filing, told Fox News in an exclusive interview that the original Trump-Russia probe was about "manufacturing a situation" around Donald Trump and his associates in an effort to tie them to the Kremlin, calling activities surrounding the origins of the investigation a "master class in deception."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Clinton cornered: Hillary refuses to answer questions AGAIN about Durham revelation that she paid to spy on Trump campaign after arriving at daughter Chelsea's NYC home and going to Queens restaurant with film crew

Hillary Clinton refused to answer questions about allegations that her allies spied on the Trump campaign as the controversy continued to engulf her Tuesday. Clinton continued to stonewall questions later the same day as she and Chelsea emerged from a Filipino restaurant in Queens after approximately three hours during which they appeared to be filming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Grassley, Johnson say DOJ 'failed' to follow order to declassify Trump-Russia records, demand production

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republicans are blasting Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying he has "failed" to follow former President Donald Trump's order for the Justice Department to declassify all records related to the FBI’s original Trump-Russia probe, and demanding that he "produce those records to Congress and the American people without improper redactions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

394K+
Followers
25K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy