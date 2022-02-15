RAF’s deputy chief suspended ‘after flashing backside at his neighbours’

The RAF ’s deputy chief has been suspended after neighbours claimed he flashed his backside at them.

Air Marshal Andrew Turner, 54, was allegedly seen standing naked in the garden of his cottage in Cane End, Oxfordshire , in August last year.

Simon Herbert, 54, his partner Lesley Stevens, 52, and another family member are said to have been “shocked and disgusted” by the alleged incident.

Mr Herbert, who runs a business offering private parkland hire for dog walkers and owners, told the Daily Telegraph he had been building a fence in his garden when Mr Turner allegedly walked across a shared path “with no clothes on and no shoes on” before crouching behind a tree.

He claimed the senior officer had been making his way back towards his home when he allegedly bent down and flashed his bottom at him.

Mr Herbert also claimed he had been told by police that Mr Turner said he had been “bending down to pick up a tennis ball”.

Thames Valley Police confirmed it had been called to a “public order incident” at the address on 10 August, while the RAF said Mr Turner had been suspended from duty.

Mr Turner, who has been tipped to become the next RAF chief, was not arrested or charged over the allegations but was issued with a community resolution order on 9 February.

The former special forces commander also reportedly wrote to the family last week apologising for having caused “absolutely unintentional upset”, although his letter allegedly did not specify what exactly took place.

His solicitor told the Daily Mail the claims were inaccurate and “vexatious”.

An RAF source told the newspaper “discussions were being held” over Mr Turner’s future and whether it was “appropriate behaviour from someone in the military”.

A spokesperson for the RAF told The Independent : “We are aware of a matter involving a RAF officer, which has been subject to a police investigation.

“The officer has been suspended from duty without prejudice.”

Thames Valley Police added in a statement: “Officers were called following reports of a public order incident which occurred at a property in Cane End, Oxfordshire, on 10 August last year.

“Officers investigated thoroughly.

“Given the nature of the incident, following an investigation in which the suspect and the aggrieved were spoken to at length, and following discussions with the Crown Prosecution Service, it was decided that the most appropriate course of action would be to issue a community resolution order.

“This was issued to a 54-year-old man on Wednesday 9 February.”