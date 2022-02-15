ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Star Wars: how the TV spin-offs became more The Phantom Menace than The Empire Strikes Back

By Chris Edwards
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHywT_0eF9QYZA00

Fans of the original Star Wars trilogy, your time is up. Remember when you knew that the one true set of works based in a galaxy far, far away were the ones about Luke Skywalker? That the dreadful Attack of the Clones couldn’t be held up to The Empire Strikes Back? And that just thinking about Jar Jar Binks and Jake Lloyd’s acting was enough to make a million voices cry out in terror? Bad news: if you think like that, then when it comes to TV, Star Wars is no longer for you.

Disney+ has confirmed that 25 May will be the launch date of its new Star Wars spin-off series: Obi-Wan Kenobi. After the announcement, Ewan McGregor – who reprises his role from the prequel trilogy of the late 90s and early 00s – explained who this show is being made for.

“People in their late teens or early 20s, those people who were kids who we made those films for, they loved them,” he told Forbes . “To them, they’re their Star Wars films, you know? For us, it was the original films of the 70s, but for them, it was our films were their Star Wars. So to step back into his shoes again now and do a series, a whole series about Obi-Wan Kenobi for those fans, it just makes me really happy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cbnv5_0eF9QYZA00
David Prowse and Alec Guinness as Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi in 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Photograph: Lucasfilm/Allstar

That this is the show’s target audience probably shouldn’t come as a surprise, given that the Disney+ series directly follows on from Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, and takes place at a point where McGregor is yet to become Sir Alec Guinness. But the actor’s words confirm something that has seemed increasingly obvious to watchers of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars really isn’t aimed at diehard fans of the original trilogy any more.

It’s not just that Disney+’s Star Wars series are created with a younger generation in mind, they’re also clearly created for those who have followed post-prequel content like the animated shows, novels and comics. They’re full of nerd-pleasing references to what I’m going to call “New Star Wars”, which expands on events hinted at in the original trilogy and introduces a raft of new characters. Unless you’d followed the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels, to watch The Book of Boba Fett was to find yourself repeatedly asking things like: “When did that pointy black lightsaber become a thing? What does this Ahsoka person have to do with anything? And who the hell is Cad Bane, and why does he look like an alien Clint Eastwood?”

Given its target audience and the period in which it’s set, the Obi-Wan series is likely to feature its fair share of references like this. Is absolutely everyone aware that Darth Maul was glued back together after being lopped in half and definitely killed in The Phantom Menace? If you were confused by his cameo in 2018’s Solo, prepare for further befuddlement.

What’s ironic about Star Wars targeting younger audiences, though, is that about 87% of the franchise’s appeal comes from pure nostalgia. No matter how much additional material is introduced, fans new and old will always be drawn in by images of Darth Vader, the Millennium Falcon and Luke Skywalker doing a flip while wearing Yoda as a backpack.

But it’s a more recent form of nostalgia Disney+ is increasingly targeting: nostalgia for the prequels and the immediate content that followed. Many will be delighted to see that Hayden Christensen is back as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader for Obi-Wan Kenobi – even if his face is covered by a black helmet most of the time. They’ll also be eager to spend more time with McGregor’s Obi-Wan, who, in fairness, alongside Ian McDiarmid’s Chancellor Palpatine/Darth Sidious, was one of the best things about the prequels.

Is it a good idea to keep revisiting old characters and filling in the blanks, though? The real concern here is that this show will commit the same crime as The Book of Boba Fett : ruin an iconic character’s mystique and legacy by exploring a story that really didn’t need to be told. Do we really need to see what Obi-Wan got up to on Tatooine while watching over a baby Luke Skywalker? Presumably there was a lot of hanging around while trying not to look creepy. There will surely also be a bit that explains why Obi-Wan has no recollection of R2-D2 when he meets him in the original trilogy, despite spending a significant chunk of his life with the bin-shaped droid. A fan of New Star Wars would argue that this kind of continuity correction is reason enough for the show to exist. Others would happily go without.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBil9_0eF9QYZA00
Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian. Photograph: Disney+/AP

Like The Mandalorian, there will undoubtedly be plenty to enjoy about Obi-Wan Kenobi. If the thought of it being aimed at prequel-loving fans who need to explore every corner of the galaxy fills you with abject horror, though, you should probably temper your expectations now.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
David Prowse
Person
Ian Mcdiarmid
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Alec Guinness
Distractify

Who's the Actress Behind the Armorer in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus. During Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) reunites with two of his fellow Mandalorians, the armorer and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher). Both the armorer and Paz are believers in 'The Way of the Mandalore,' a Mandalorian creed that forbids its followers from ever taking their helmets off. So, we hear the armorer's voice, but we never see what she looks like.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Has Perfect Response to His Book of Boba Fett Appearance

The fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, "The Return of the Mandalorian," was a big one for Star Wars fans. The excitement is right there in the title as it featured the long-awaited return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin AKA The Mandalorian. Mando was last seen in the Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which came to an end in December of 2020. Now that the character has returned, fans are thrilled, and they can't wait to see him team up with Boba Fett next week. Pascal is also clearly excited about his return. In fact, he took to Twitter today with a perfect response to the crossover episode.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#The Empire Strikes Back#Lucasfilm Allstar
ComicBook

Star Wars: Who Saved Grogu from Order 66?

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett took yet another detour, tying the show back to popular characters from The Mandalorian and other Star Wars titles. As expected, we got a little time with Grogu, formerly known as Baby Yoda, and finally received some concrete information about his backstory. A single flashback scene answered a major question about the adorable character's origins, and his place in the overall Star Wars story, but it also created an even bigger mystery in the process.
MOVIES
Inverse

New Star Wars movie leak could change the Jedi forever

The Jedi dogma is bringing everybody down. From sad Luke in The Last Jedi and mean Luke in The Book of Boba Fett to Ahsoka getting bullied in The Clone Wars and the utterly preventable tragedy of Anakin Skywalker, the ways of the Jedi are often as oppressive as they are peaceful. Specifically, the notion that Jedi have to forsake emotional “attachment” to others seems to lead to all sorts of anguish, leading people to the Dark Side of the Force.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

The Book of Boba Fett Has Created a Massive Jedi Plot Hole

This Star Wars article contains spoilers. Nobody puts Baby Yoda in the corner. Well, other than Luke Skywalker. In Chapter 6 of The Book of Boba Fett, “From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” Luke gives Grogu a choice so impossible that several million Star Wars fans cried out in terror, and, as of now, have not been suddenly silenced. By forbidding Grogu his love of his foster-father, Din Djarin, Master Skywalker seems to be repeating the mistakes that led to his father’s own downfall.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Premiere Date Set; Next Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series Also Gets Poster

Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced on today’s earnings call that the next Star Wars Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, will debut on May 25, the Wednesday prior to Memorial Day weekend. Obi-Wan Kenobi sees the return of Ewan McGregor as the younger Obi-Wan. Hayden Christensen is expected to return as Darth Vader. Also starring are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. The series is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, McGregor and Joby Harold. The Season 1 finale of Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett premiered today on the...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: New Evidence Confirms Lashana Lynch is Playing Captain Marvel

It looks like Lashana Lynch is indeed going to play Captain Marvel. The new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gave us a lot of glimpses at the upcoming sequel which is looking like it's going to be the most bonkers adventure in the MCU yet as Doctor Strange is set to travel into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett Finale Has Fans Mourning A Star Wars Fan-Favorite Character

Star Wars fans are lamenting the loss of another established character. The Book of Boba Fett's big finale is finally here, and it's going to have some viewers debating some of the choices. One big choice that will be talked about for weeks is Cad Bane dying at the hand of the man he trained. Fett hasn't been front and center during this show for the past couple of weeks. But, the bounty hunter comes roaring back into the frame this week. The big standoff between the Pikes and all of these assembled mercenaries is every bit as action packed as some would have wanted. But, after the big reveal of Cad Bane last week, a lot of fans were hoping he'd be able to stick around in live-action a little bit longer. Check out some of the reaction down below:
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Are We Sure Yoda Was a Great Jedi?

Yoda: The wisest, strongest, and surely the oldest of all the Jedi. Plus funny it is, when he talks with words out of order. Everyone loves Yoda. It wouldn’t be Star Wars without Yoda. But Yoda made some mistakes. Okay, actually Yoda made a lot of mistakes. When you...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Book of Boba Fett: Did the Sequel Trilogy Already Answer Grogu's Big Decision?

The Book of Boba Fett's Chapter 6 stunned Star Wars fans when it was revealed that Grogu aka Baby Yoda was actually the first student of Luke Skywalker's Jedi Academy. Of course, longtime followers of the franchise are well aware that the said Jedi institution is one of the central plot points of the sequel trilogy but the shocking confirmation surrounding its actual beginnings has created massive confusion within the fandom.
MOVIES
FanSided

Obi-Wan Kenobi series rumored to premiere this May

It’s been known for quite some time that Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi would debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022. Many have speculated that the series would drop on the streaming platform in May, and recent rumors have strongly pushed for this to be the case. The Hollywood Reporter addressed...
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Dave Filoni “a Literal ‘Star Wars’ God,” Fans Absolutely Lose Their Minds Over “Fever Dream”

The penultimate episode of The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 is available on the Disney+ streaming platform and episode director Dave Filoni has outdone himself — again. In his samurai-inspired episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 — “Chapter 13: The Jedi” — Star Wars fans saw the live-action debut of Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) as she teamed-up with an unlikely ally, Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to defeat Corvus Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto).
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

153K+
Followers
52K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy