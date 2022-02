Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is perhaps the greatest game ever and it can often be confusing so here's a complete walkthrough. This walkthrough will guide you through the entirety of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. At the start, the guide will be more hand-holdy then it'll gradually open up as you progress and become more comfortable with the ins and outs. It's structured in this manner because Symphony of the Night is simply more enjoyable to explore on your own and as you unlock traversal abilities and master its gameplay, it becomes much more rewarding to uncover every nook and cranny. That being said, I will cover every single spot at which you may get stuck as well as a wealth of secrets so there is plenty of useful guidance ahead to make your playthrough a smooth and fulfilling experience. Oh, and feel free to refer to this handy 100% map as you play which is complete with colour-coded areas:

